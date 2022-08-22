Clinical Alarm Management Market worth $5.4 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinical Alarm Management Market is projected to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2022 to USD 5.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The Alarm fatigue is the primary factor driving the adoption of clinical alarm management systems and solutions as safety initiatives for healthcare providers. Their potential to cut costs and facilitate better patient management, given the rising disease prevalence and growing geriatric population, is a key contributor to market growth.

However, the current lack of interoperability in HCIT solutions and the high investments needed to build an effective infrastructure for HCIT capabilities among end users are expected to hinder the growth of the clinical alarm management market in the coming years.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=69939577

Browse in-depth TOC on "Clinical Alarm Management Market"

116 – Tables

37 – Figures

184 – Pages

"Solutions segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period"

The clinical alarm management market is segmented based on components: solutions and services. In 2021, the solutions segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The higher share of this segment can be attributed to the frequent need for upgrades as well as improvements in software applications.

"The Nurse call system segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the Clinical alarm management market in 2022"

The products in clinical alarm management market are segmented into nurse call systems, physiological monitors, EMR integration systems, ventilators, and other products. The nurse call systems segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. However, the EMR integration systems segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increased adoption of EHRs and other interoperability solutions in healthcare organizations, growing regulatory requirements and healthcare reforms.

"The Hospital segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the Clinical alarm management market"

Based on end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, long-term care centers, and ambulatory care centers & home care settings. In 2021, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing adoption of clinical alarm management solutions among hospitals and various government initiatives to improve the quality of care.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=69939577

"North America to dominate the Clinical alarm management market in 2022"

The biggest market share for clinical alarm management was held by North America. The large share of this region can be attributed to the rise in alarm fatigue cases and government initiatives to mitigate its effects, as well as the expanding demand for integrated healthcare IT systems to guarantee dependability, effective data maintenance, data integrity, and prompt patient data availability to authorised healthcare professionals.

The Asia Pacific region, comprising Japan, China, India, and the Rest of Asia Pacific, offers high-growth opportunities for players in the clinical alarm management market. This segment is estimated register the highest CAGR of during the forecast period. Owing to factors such as growing need for the implementation and integration of medical devices and HCIT solutions to provide cost-effective and quality clinical care to patients, increasing healthcare expenditure, growing geriatric population, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

Prominent players in this market are Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Vocera Communications (US), GE Healthcare (US), Ascom (Switzerland), Spok, Inc. (US), Masimo (US), Connexall (Canada), Capsule Technologies, Inc. (US), Cornell Communications (US), Mobile Heartbeat (US), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), Baxter (US), Intercall Systems Inc. (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Johnson Controls (Ireland), West-Com Nurse Call Systems (US), Critical Alert (US), CSinc (India), Live Sentinel (US), Amplion Clinical Communications, Inc. (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Alpha Communications (US), Fujian Huanyutong Technology Co., Ltd. (China), and Tunstall Group (UK).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=69939577

Browse Adjacent Market: Healthcare IT Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Nurse Call Systems Market by Type (Button, Integrated Communication System, Intercom, Mobile System), Technology (Wired, Wireless), Application (Alarm & Communication, Workflow Optimization, Fall detector), End User - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:



Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/clinical-alarm-management-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/clinical-alarm-management.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets