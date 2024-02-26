Clinical Biomarkers Market worth $47.25 Bn by 2031 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Clinical Biomarkers Market - (By Offering (Product (Efficacy Biomarker (Diagnostic Biomarker, Predictive Biomarker, Prognostic Biomarker), Safety Biomarker, Validation Biomarker), Service (Genomic Biomarker Service, Tissue Biomarker Service, Cell Service, Proteomics Service), By Clinical Area (Cancer Biomarkers (Breast Cancer Biomarker, Lung Cancer Biomarker, Colorectal Cancer Biomarker, Prostate Cancer Biomarker, Other), Cardiac Biomarkers, Neurological Biomarkers, Infectious Disease, Immunological Biomarkers, Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing, Other Clinical Areas), By Technology (Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Immunohistochemistry (IHC), Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Other Technologies), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Clinical Biomarkers Market is valued at US$ 25.02 Billion in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 47.25 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 8.54% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.

Clinical Biomarkers Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2023 USD 25.02 Bn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 47.25 Bn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 8.54% from 2024 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Bn and CAGR from 2024 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Offering, Clinical Area, Technology, End User Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; France; Italy; Spain; Southeast Asia; South Korea

Clinical biomarkers are measurable biological parameters that help understand a disease's development and make an early diagnosis. Manufacturers and service providers in the worldwide clinical biomarkers market offer proprietary biomarkers testing products and services for research and clinical diagnostics. The research considers tests that rely on diverse technologies for varied underlying uses in cancer and non-cancer disorders to identify biomarkers.

Healthcare providers are pouring resources into clinical biomarkers to meet industry demand, and the rising number of applications in sectors such as medication development and disease risk assessment is driving market expansion—many different kinds of testing and methodologies to aid in creating biomarkers for diverse diseases.

However, the absence of payment regulations in both developing and developed nations is one contributor to the global limitation of the market for these biomarkers. This is adding to the growing cancer epidemic and the number of patients needing diagnostic tests.

List of Prominent Players in the Clinical Biomarkers Market:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Epigenomics AG

Abbott

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

General Electric

Eurofins Scientific

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

QIAGEN

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Merck KGaA

PerkinElmer Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc

DiaMetra

Others

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

The growing demand for the clinical biomarkers market is fueled by the need for improved products in response to the continuously increasing number of cancer cases. Using inorganic techniques like product releases, several major firms are adjusting their technology to meet the market's needs for technologically sophisticated goods and services.

An increasing number of people are afflicted with various forms of cancer on a global scale. Cancer incidence rates are on the rise, mostly because of more accurate diagnostic tools and screening programs.

Challenges:

The prime challenges are high cost, a shortage of competent individuals, and a lack of norms and protocol because of lockdowns and isolation in emerging countries, which are predicted to slow the growth of the clinical biomarkers market. The clinical utility and cost-effectiveness of the biomarker testing must be proven for reimbursement decisions. Evidence for this comes from statistics on test accuracy, clinical outcomes, effects on patient treatment, and potential cost savings.

Building the required proof can be an arduous and time-consuming task, particularly when it concerns novel biomarkers. The market availability and penetration of biomarker testing could be hindered by limited reimbursement coverage or delays in reimbursement determinations, particularly for novel or innovative biomarkers.

Regional Trends:

The North American clinical biomarkers market is anticipated to register a large market share in revenue. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future because of the increased use of cutting-edge technology, such as next-generation sequencing, and a proliferation of studies demonstrating the efficacy of biomarkers in cancer diagnosis, drug development, and efficiency. Besides, Europe had a considerable share in the market because laboratories in the area are increasingly using biomarker-based testing for cancer detection and because they are also adopting more modern technological tools.

Recent Developments:

In Feb 2024 , Johnson & Johnson released the primary findings from two important studies involving the use of nipocalimab: the VIVACITY research, which is currently underway in adults with gMG, and the DAHLIAS study, which is currently underway in people with Sjögren's disease (SjD).

, Johnson & Johnson released the primary findings from two important studies involving the use of nipocalimab: the VIVACITY research, which is currently underway in adults with gMG, and the DAHLIAS study, which is currently underway in people with Sjögren's disease (SjD). In Feb 2024 , Abbott and Fujirebio teamed up to provide a research-use-only test for neurofilament-light chain (NfL). The neurology biomarker assay will be accessible on Abbott's Alinity I instrument and will be provided to researchers doing studies showcasing the usefulness of the NfL biomarker, as stated by the firms. The companies plan to release the test by 2025, making it the initial RUO assay for the Alinity I system. The businesses mentioned that NfL is being investigated as a biomarker for many neurological illnesses such as multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, and traumatic brain injury.

, Abbott and Fujirebio teamed up to provide a research-use-only test for neurofilament-light chain (NfL). The neurology biomarker assay will be accessible on Abbott's Alinity I instrument and will be provided to researchers doing studies showcasing the usefulness of the NfL biomarker, as stated by the firms. The companies plan to release the test by 2025, making it the initial RUO assay for the Alinity I system. The businesses mentioned that NfL is being investigated as a biomarker for many neurological illnesses such as multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, and traumatic brain injury. In June 2023 , Roche declared that its Elecsys beta-Amyloid (1-42) CSF II (Abeta42) and Elecsys® Total-Tau CSF tests (tTau) had obtained clearance from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) under the 510(k) process. The Elecsys AD CSF Abeta42 and tTau assays quantify beta-amyloid and tau proteins, two indicators of Alzheimer's pathology, in persons aged 55 and above undergoing evaluation for the illness.

Segmentation of Clinical Biomarkers Market-

By Offering

Product Efficacy Biomarker Diagnostic Biomarker Predictive Biomarker Prognostic Biomarker Safety Biomarker Validation Biomarker

Service Genomic Biomarker Service Tissue Biomarker Service Cell Service Proteomics Service



By Clinical Area

Cancer Biomarkers Breast Cancer Biomarker Lung Cancer Biomarker Colorectal Cancer Biomarker Prostate Cancer Biomarker Other

Cardiac Biomarkers

Neurological Biomarkers

Infectious Disease

Immunological Biomarkers

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing

Other Clinical Areas

By Technology

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

Other Technologies

By End User

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Research and Academic Laboratories

Biopharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

Diagnostic Centers

Other End Users

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

