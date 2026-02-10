Clinical Breakthrough for Concussion: GyroStim Associated With Up to 8x Faster Rehabilitation Rate

Accelerated concussion recovery rates of this magnitude have broad implications for public health, workforce productivity, and contact sports.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UltraThera Technologies, Inc. announced that multi-site retrospective clinical chart reviews found that patients with chronic post-concussion symptoms improved up to eight times faster when GyroStim multimodal neurorehabilitation was added to conventional concussion recovery therapies.

GyroStim Clinical Setting GyroStim Video Presentation Speed Speed

This clinical data provides new evidence that GyroStim is associated with significantly faster rates of rehabilitation compared with conventional therapies alone. The analysis further identified that higher treatment frequency (density) is associated with accelerated improvement in concussion symptoms—suggesting that increased treatment density enhances therapeutic efficiency.

Improvements of this magnitude have broad implications for public health, workforce productivity, and mTBI treatment within the Department of Defense (DoD) and Veterans Affairs (VA) healthcare systems. Faster recovery is particularly impactful for athletes of all ages and across all sports.

An example of the impact of accelerated recovery is top-ranked U.S. pentathlete, 2025 National Champion, and 2028 Olympic hopeful Tyler Evans. Evans sustained a concussion during training in January 2026 and began GyroStim treatment two days after his injury. He reported nearly complete resolution of symptoms within four days. "In the past, my concussion recoveries have been brutally slow, with symptoms lingering for up to six months," said Evans. "This time, GyroStim dramatically accelerated my recovery. I was over it in just four days."

These findings carry meaningful implications given that millions of Americans, from all walks of life, sustain concussions each year. Even with conventional therapies, many individuals experience persistent symptoms for months and sometimes years, and some never fully recover. Lingering concussion symptoms can delay return to sports, school, and work, significantly reducing quality of life. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), concussions equate to billions of dollars in lost wages and healthcare costs annually, underscoring a critical unmet need for safe, effective, and scalable treatment options that can accelerate concussion recovery.

To learn more about GyroStim, visit www.gyrostim.com.

Independent Chart Reviews: Consistent Findings

Independent, multi-site retrospective clinical chart reviews conducted by concussion rehabilitation specialists revealed consistent patterns of accelerated rehabilitation rates when GyroStim was integrated into standard-of-care (SOC) rehabilitation programs.

An in-depth clinical chart review by Dr. Kim Fox, DPT, Clinical Director of AVORA Health in Asheville, NC, produced clinical evidence supporting GyroStim's role in accelerating concussion recovery. AVORA Health specializes in patients with complex vestibular disorders, many with a history of mTBI. Patients treated with GyroStim experienced substantial improvement in concussion symptoms, with results strongly linked to treatment frequency. The data revealed a consistent trend: when GyroStim was delivered at an average density of four or more sessions per week alongside conventional SOC therapies, rates of recovery increased dramatically, with some patients achieving rehabilitation rates more than eight times faster than SOC alone.

"GyroStim has taken our brain injury rehabilitation program to an entirely new level," said Dr. Fox. "This comprehensive approach allows us to apply progressive, patient-specific challenges that engage visual, vestibular, proprioceptive, motor, and cognitive pathways within a controlled environment. When used in combination with physical therapy, we have achieved gains in shorter durations and have helped patients break through rehabilitation plateaus."

At another clinic specializing in concussion treatment in Tallahassee, Florida, Dr. Bill Heyser, M.D., D.C., DABCN, Clinical Director of Heyser Chiropractic Neurology, conducted a retrospective chart review of patients with persistent post-concussion syndrome (PPCS), yielding results consistent with those observed by Dr. Fox.

"Before GyroStim, we were limited to targeting one sensorimotor system at a time," said Dr. Heyser. "With GyroStim we can activate, stimulate, and retrain multiple sensory and motor systems simultaneously. This integrated approach enhances communication between the brain and body and has translated into faster, more complete recovery for our concussion patients."

These clinical chart reviews underscore thousands of experiences reported from patients and clinicians worldwide over the past decade who have used GyroStim for concussion recovery.

Key findings:

High-density GyroStim treatment (four or more sessions per week) is associated with up to 8 times the rehabilitation rate of conventional therapy alone.

GyroStim therapy functioned as a neurorehabilitation accelerator, significantly increasing the efficiency of rehabilitation.

A statistically significant therapeutic dose-response relationship was observed, such that increasing frequency (treatment density) of GyroStim was associated with a nonlinear acceleration in rehabilitation rates, indicating that higher treatment density was associated with accelerated therapeutic efficiency.

Collectively, these findings suggest a potential shift in expectations for therapeutic efficiency, supporting faster rates of improvement in post-concussion symptoms when GyroStim is integrated into SOC.

Prospective Large-Scale IRB-Approved Study Underway

Building on these findings, Dr. Ben Siebert, M.D., FAAPMR, President of NeuroScience Group and Clinical Director of the Neuroscience concussion clinic (Appleton, WI) is launching a large-scale, IRB-approved clinical study to further evaluate GyroStim's efficacy. The clinic treats approximately 500 concussion patients annually and has observed superior outcomes in patients treated with GyroStim.

"For the past two years, we've seen firsthand how GyroStim accelerates recovery and enhances functional restoration" said Dr. Siebert. "We believe GyroStim represents a tremendous advancement in concussion care; we're excited to contribute prospective scientific evidence to further validate this treatment modality."

From Garage Prototype to Global Breakthrough

What began as a makeshift solution for a little girl has evolved into a clinically validated, FDA-cleared, FDA Breakthrough Device in use in clinical settings worldwide.

"It's been a long journey that began with a garage-built prototype to make it easier to provide vestibular therapy for my then three-year-old daughter with cerebral palsy." said Kevin Maher, inventor of GyroStim and CEO of UltraThera Technologies, Inc. "Nurturing and developing that early idea into a technology that is now helping so many people around the world has made every challenge along the way worth it."

Supported by multi-site clinical findings, FDA clearance, and FDA Breakthrough Device designation, GyroStim's journey continues—and its most transformative chapters may still lie ahead. By integrating the power and precision of robotic technology with advanced neuroscience principles, GyroStim delivers breakthrough technology that addresses a significant unmet need and establishes a new paradigm in concussion care.

About GyroStim

GyroStim is a computer-controlled, multi-axis rotational chair indicated for treatment of balance disorders and vestibular dysfunction, supporting its clinical use across a broad range of neurological conditions known to benefit from vestibular rehabilitation therapy (VRT).

GyroStim is an FDA-cleared medical device with FDA Breakthrough Device designation for treatment of balance disorders and vestibular dysfunction.

GyroStim has been installed in nine countries worldwide, including medical clinics, research laboratories, military and aerospace facilities, and sports performance centers.

GyroStim is manufactured by UltraThera Technologies, Inc., with headquarters in Colorado Springs and manufacturing in Denver, Colorado.

To learn more about GyroStim, visit www.gyrostim.com.

SOURCE GyroStim