Clinical Cancer Research highlights OncoSec's Merkel Cell Carcinoma Clinical Study on the Cover of its February Issue

SAN DIEGO and PENNINGTON, N.J., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoSec Medical Incorporated ("OncoSec") (Nasdaq: ONCS), a company developing late-stage intratumoral cancer immunotherapies, today announced the publication of data showing that TAVO™ (plasmid-based interleukin-12) treatment, administered through OncoSec's electroporation gene delivery system, resulted in regression of injected and non-injected Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC) tumors. The study, a pilot with fifteen patients, is featured on the cover of the February issue of Clinical Cancer Research (print edition available here).

The study showed that all patients successfully received at least one treatment cycle of TAVO via electroporation, OncoSec's lead product candidate, without significant systemic toxicity and with only transient, mild grade adverse events. Sustained intratumoral expression of IL-12 protein was observed, along with increased tumor-specific CD8+ T cell infiltration, as well as systemic immunologic and clinical responses. In the first cohort (A, n=3), two of three patients were recurrence-free at 44+ and 75+ months, respectively, and one of these patients experienced pathologic complete remission. In the second cohort (B, n=12), overall response rate was 25 percent, with two patients experiencing durable clinical benefit (16 and 55+ months, respectively).

"Achieving the cover study in Clinical Cancer Research is an important milestone, as it further validates the use of TAVO via electroporation as a meaningful immunotherapeutic agent in this cancer setting," stated Christopher G. Twitty, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of OncoSec. "We believe this study reinforces the broad potential to treat multiple types of cancer using TAVO with our proprietary electroporation gene delivery system. We look forward to building on these studies and further investigating TAVO for the immunotherapy of cancer."

About OncoSec Medical Incorporated

OncoSec is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. OncoSec has built a deep and diverse clinical pipeline utilizing its primary technology, TAVO™ (tavokinogene telseplasmid) as a potential treatment for multiple cancer indications either as a monotherapy or in combination with leading checkpoint inhibitors; with the latter potentially enabling OncoSec to address a great unmet medical need in oncology: anti-PD-1 non- responders. In addition to TAVO™, OncoSec is identifying and developing new DNA-encoded therapeutic candidates and tumor indications for use with its new Visceral Lesion Applicator (VLA), to target deep visceral lesions, such as liver, lung or pancreatic lesions. For more information, please visit www.oncosec.com.

TAVO™ is a registered trademark of OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements included in this press release may be forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially include: the status, progress and results of our clinical programs; our ability to obtain regulatory approvals for, and the level of market opportunity for our product candidates; our business plans, strategies and objectives, including plans to pursue collaboration, licensing or other similar arrangements or transactions; expectations regarding our liquidity and performance, including expense levels, sources of capital and ability to maintain operations as a going concern; the competitive landscape of our industry; and general market, economic and political conditions; and other risk factors identified from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We do not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof.

Company Contact:

Gem Hopkins

Head of Corporate Communications

858-210-7334

ghopkins@Oncosec.com

SOURCE OncoSec Medical Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.oncosec.com

