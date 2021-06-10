Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market worth $ 15.97 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 4.25% CAGR: Verified Market Research™

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 10, 2021 Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market" By Product (Analyzers, Reagents and Other Products), By Test Type (Lipid Profiles, Thyroid Function Panels, Electrolyte Panels & Others), By Technology (Fully-Automated & Semi- Automated), By End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Laboratories & Institutes and Others), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market was valued at USD 11.45 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 15.97 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.25% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=39814

Browse in-depth TOC on "Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market Overview

A growth driver in the field of Clinical Chemistry Analyzers is the increasing incidences of chronic diseases triggered largely due to lifestyle changes. According to IDF Diabetes Atlas Ninth Edition 2019, almost 463 million adults were suffering from Diabetes, a number which is expected to go as high as 700 million by 2045. Out of the 34 Million People having diabetes, 90-95% have a type 2 diabetes, which often needs regular injections. An approximation of 1.5 million deaths were directly caused by diabetes in 2019. There are numerous amounts of tests carried out for the diagnosis of such diseases, which gives a physician important insight on renal, cardiac and liver functions among others. Thus, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, especially diabetes is expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the Disposable Syringes market.

Another important growth driver is the rise in geriatric population around the world. According to the United Nations there were 703 million people aged 65 and above worldwide in 2019. Such a high number of geriatric populations gives way for contracting numerous age-associated chronic diseases which would require efficient ways for their diagnosis, thus leading to a rise in the Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market.

Key Developments in Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market

In February 2021 , Thermo Fischer Scientific announced a partnership with Mindray, a leading global developer, manufacturer and supplier of medical devices, to make available to customers, two clinical chemistry analyzers in the United States (U.S.) and Canada for drug screening in clinical and drug court laboratories.

, Thermo Fischer Scientific announced a partnership with Mindray, a leading global developer, manufacturer and supplier of medical devices, to make available to customers, two clinical chemistry analyzers in (U.S.) and for drug screening in clinical and drug court laboratories. In December 2020 , HORIBA Medical announced that it has obtained U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Health Canada clearance in North America for its next generation clinical chemistry system, the Yumizen C1200. Providing big lab automation in a small footprint, the Yumizen C1200 analyzer is designed with high efficiency, accuracy and optimal workflow capabilities making it a perfect fit for laboratories processing 2.0M+ tests annually.

The major players in the market are Abbott Diagnostics, Siemens AG, Beckman Coulter Inc., Roche Diagnostics, ELITech Group SAS, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Horiba, Ltd., Mindray Medical International Limited among others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market On the basis of Product, Test Type, Analyzer Technology, End User and Geography.

Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market by Product

Analyzers



Reagents



Other Products

Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market by Test Type

Lipid Profiles



Thyroid Function Panels



Electrolyte Panels



Basic Metabolic Panels



Liver Panels



Renal Panels



Specialty Chemical Tests

Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market by Technology

Fully-Automated Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Services



Semi- Automated Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Services

Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market by End User

Hospitals and Clinics



Diagnostic Laboratories



Research Laboratories & Institutes



Other End Users

Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market by Geography

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K.





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzers Market by Product Type (Analyzers, Reagents, Consumables), by Applications (Endocrine Disorders, Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Cardiovascular Disorders, Others), by End User (Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries, Others), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market by Product (Fully Automatic Analyzers and Semi-Automatic Analyzers), by Application (Research Institutes, Veterinary Diagnostic Centers, Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics, and Others (Point of care testing, in-house testing)), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Coagulation-Hemostasis Analyzer Market by Test (Prothrombin Time Testing, Fibrinogen Testing, Activated Clotting Time Testing, and Others), by Product (Prothrombin Time Testing, Fibrinogen Testing, Activated Clotting Time Testing, and Others), by Patient care Settings (Clinical Laboratories, Point-Of-Care Testing, and Others), by Technology (Optical Technology, Mechanical Technology, Electrochemical Technology, and Others), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Breath Analyzer Market by Technology (Fuel Cell Technology, Semiconductor sensor, Infrared (IR) Spectroscopy, Others), by Application (Drug Abuse Detection, Alcohol Detection, Medical Applications), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Top 7 medical device companies, investing in quality care, at international level

Visualize Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact:

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: 1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Verified Market Research