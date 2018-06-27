Clinical Chemistry and Immunodiagnostics: A Market in Transition amid Regulatory Uncertainty and Intensifying Competition--Supplier Shares and Market Segment Forecasts by Test---Technological Breakthroughs, Emerging Assays, Competitive Intelligence

The report explores future trends in the U.S., five major European countries (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK) and Japan; provides estimates of the specimen, test and sales volumes, as well as major suppliers' sales and market shares; compares features of leading analyzers; profiles key competitors; and identifies specific product and marketing opportunities emerging during the next five years.

The report provides five-year volume and sales forecasts for over 100 clinical chemistry, TDM, endocrine, cancer, immunoprotein and abused drug assays performed in hospitals, commercial laboratories, physician offices, and ambulatory care centers, including controls, calibrators and consumables.

Rationale

The clinical chemistry and immunodiagnostic markets are undergoing significant transformation, caused by convergence of new and more stringent regulations; advances in diagnostic technologies, system engineering, automation, and IT; and intensifying competition. Some segments, like routine chemistry, are already resembling commodity markets, where product positioning and cost per test are more critical than underlying technology. This evolving marketplace creates exciting opportunities for a variety of new instruments, reagent systems, and auxiliary products, such as specimen preparation devices, controls, and calibrators.

Geographic Coverage

France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, UK, USA

Worldwide Market Overview

- Estimates of facilities performing clinical chemistry and immunodiagnostic tests by country.

- Test volume and sales projections by country.

Strategic Recommendations

- New product development opportunities with significant market appeal.

- Alternative market penetration strategies.

- Potential market entry barriers and risks.

Market Segmentation Analysis

- Comprehensive review of the market dynamics, trends, structure, size, growth, and key suppliers, by country.

- Test volume and sales forecasts for over 100 clinical chemistry, TDM, endocrine, cancer, immunoprotein and abused drug assays, by country and market segment:

° Hospitals

° Commercial/Private Laboratories

° Physician Offices/Group Practices

° Ambulatory Care Centers

Tests Analyzed in the Report

Routine Clinical Chemistry

Albumin, Alkaline Phosphatase, ALT/SGPT, Ammonia, Amylase, AST/SGOT, Bilirubin, Total, BUN (Blood Urea Nitrogen), Calcium, Cardio CRP, Carbon Dioxide/Bicarbonate, Chloride, Cholesterol, Creatine Kinase (CK), CK-MB, Creatinine, CRP, Ferritin, GGT, Glucose, HDL Cholesterol, Homocysteine, Iron, LDH, LDL Cholesterol, Magnesium, Phosphorus, Potassium, Protein, Total, Sodium, Triglycerides, Troponin, Uric Acid.

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring (TDM)

Amikacin, Carbamazepine, Cyclosporin, Digoxin, Everolimus, Gentamicin, Levetiracetam, Lithium, Methotrexate, NAPA/Procainamide, Phenobarbital, Phenytoin, Quinidine, Sirolimus, Tacrolimus, Theophylline, Tobramycin, Topirimate, Valproic Acid, Vancomycin.

Endocrine Function

Cortisol, Estradiol, FSH, HCG, Gastrin, LH, Progesterone, PTH/IO PTH, Prolactin, T3, T3 Uptake, Free T3, T4, Free T4, TBG, Testosterone, Thyroglobulin Ab, TPO Ab, TSH.

Tumor Markers and Special Chemistry

AFP, CA 15-3/27-29, CA 19-9, CEA, Ferritin, Follate (Folic Acid), Glycosylated Hemoglobin, HCG, 25-Hydroxy Vitamin D2 and D3, Occult Blood, PAP, PSA, Thyroglobulin, Vitamin B-12.

Immunoproteins

C3, C4, Free Light Chains, Haptoglobin, IgA, IgE Specific, IgE Total, IgG, IgM, Immunofixation, Prealbumin, Protein Electrophoresis.

Drugs of Abuse

Amphetamines, Barbiturates, Benzodiazepines, Cannabinoids/Marijuana, Cocaine, LSD, Methadone, Methaqualone, Opiates, Phencyclidine (PCP), Propoxyphene, Tricyclic Antidepressants.

Current and Emerging Products

- Analysis of current and emerging clinical chemistry and immunodiagnostic tests.

- Review of current instrumentation technologies, and feature comparison of high-, medium-, and low-volume/POC analyzers.

Technology Review

- Assessment of current and emerging technologies, and their potential market applications.

- Comprehensive lists of companies developing or marketing new technologies and products by test.

Competitive Assessments

- Strategic assessments of major suppliers and emerging market entrants, including their sales, product portfolios, marketing tactics, collaborative arrangements and new products in RandD.

- The companies analyzed in the report include:

- Abbott Laboratories

- AdnaGen

- Agilent Technologies

- Bayer Healthcare

- Beckman Coulter/Danaher

- Biomedical Diagnostics

- BioMerieux

- Bio-Rad

- DiaSorin

- Eiken

- Fujirebio

- Grifols

- Instrumentation Laboratory

- Kyowa Medex

- Matritech/Alere

- Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

- Quest Diagnostics

- Roche

- Siemens

- Sysmex

- Thermo Fisher

- Tosoh

- Wako

- Wallac/PE

Contains 1,115 pages and 450 tables

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5446294



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clinical-chemistry-and-immunodiagnostics-a-market-in-transition-amid-regulatory-uncertainty-and-intensifying-competition--supplier-shares-and-market-segment-forecasts-by-test---technological-breakthroughs-emerging-assays-compet-300673405.html

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

