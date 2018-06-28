Clinical Chemistry Impact Factor Rises to 8.6, the Highest in the History of the Journal

Laboratory medicine professionals provide essential answers to clinicians so that patients get the care they need—from diagnosing the flu to identifying the therapies that cancer patients will respond to best. As the most trusted and authoritative journal in laboratory medicine, Clinical Chemistry strives to advance the field by showcasing vital research that holds the key to challenging patient health problems. Every year, Clinical Chemistry publishes 2,000 pages of peer-reviewed papers that drive clinical testing forward and are chosen based on the novelty of their findings as well as the high quality of the scientific evidence they present. These papers cover timely subjects ranging from designer drugs to emerging technology, such as mass spectrometry, that is transforming the way medical tests are performed.

Clinical Chemistry's consistently high impact factors reflect the exacting standards met by the research the journal publishes. A journal's impact factor—calculated by Thomson Reuters, a recognized authority for evaluating the usefulness of a journal—is determined using the number of citations received in that year by articles published in the journal during the two preceding years.

"The Editorial Board and I are pleased with the recent impact factor," said Nader Rifai, PhD, Clinical Chemistry editor-in-chief. "It affirms that the direction set forth for the journal over a decade ago is sound. We are grateful for the contribution of our authors and the insight of our reviewers."

"I am pleased and proud to see Clinical Chemistry's impact factor continue to rise," said AACC CEO Janet B. Kreizman. "This validates the fact that the journal continues to drive progress in patient care by identifying and publishing the most significant and impactful research in the field of laboratory medicine."

Clinical Chemistry is the leading international journal of clinical laboratory science, providing 2,000 pages per year of peer-reviewed papers that advance the science of the field. With an impact factor of 8.636, Clinical Chemistry covers everything from molecular diagnostics to laboratory management.

