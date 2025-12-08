Clinical Communication & Collaboration Market worth $5,302.9 million by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Clinical Communication & Collaboration Market is projected to grow from about USD 2,876.1 million in 2025 to USD 5,302.9 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.02%.

Browse 350 market data Tables and 250 Figures spread through 450 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Clinical Communication & Collaboration Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

Clinical Communication & Collaboration Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2023–2030

2023–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 2,876.1 million

USD 2,876.1 million 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 5,302.9 million

USD 5,302.9 million CAGR (2025–2030): 13.02%

Clinical Communication & Collaboration Market Trends & Insights:

The on-premises segment accounted for the largest share of the communication and collaboration market.

The nurse communication segment accounted for the fastest-growing segment of the communication and collaboration market.

By component, the services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.4%.

The north American clinical communication and collaboration market accounted for a 38.2% revenue share in 2024.

The global clinical communication and collaboration market is witnessing robust growth, driven by the increasing need for real-time information exchange, coordinated care delivery, and improved clinical workflows across healthcare settings. As hospitals and health systems face rising patient volumes and growing operational complexity, providers are rapidly adopting advanced communication solutions to unify channels, reduce delays, and support timely clinical decision-making. The expansion of virtual care models, the shift toward team-based care, and the rising emphasis on patient safety and care quality are further accelerating demand. Additionally, the integration of mobile health tools, AI-enabled workflow optimization, and secure messaging platforms, along with regulatory pressures to enhance interoperability, is strengthening adoption. With ongoing investments in digital health infrastructure and the industry's push to minimize care variability and improve outcomes, the global uptake of clinical communication and collaboration solutions is expected to rise significantly in the coming years.

Two key strategies are driving growth in the clinical communication and collaboration market: technological innovation and strategic collaborations. On the innovation front, vendors are advancing AI-driven alerting, intelligent triage, and context-aware messaging to reduce clinician workload and streamline decision-making. A notable example is Baxter's March 2025 launch of the Voalte Lina wearable voice-activated badge, which uses the Scotty voice assistant to enable hands-free clinician communication, reduce workflow friction, and improve care-team coordination on busy hospital floors. On the collaboration front, partnerships are expanding the ecosystem. For instance, in April 2025, Cisco Systems Inc. and Deep Medical formed a strategic partnership to integrate AI-powered behavioral analytics into Cisco's Webex Connect platform. This integration aims to reduce patient no-shows and enhance personalized communication through predictive messaging, ultimately improving patient engagement and streamlining care-team workflows.

By deployment model, The on-premises segment accounted for the largest share of the communication and collaboration market.

In 2024, the on-premises segment accounted for the largest share of the clinical communication and collaboration market, driven by the growing preference of hospitals and health systems for secure, internally managed communication platforms. On-premises CC&C solutions enable centralized management of messaging, alerting, and care team workflows while providing full control over data security, compliance, and integration with existing hospital IT infrastructure. These systems reduce reliance on external networks, ensure adherence to regulatory and privacy requirements, and support seamless collaboration across departments. As healthcare organizations prioritize patient safety, workflow efficiency, and protection of sensitive clinical data, on-premises CC&C platforms continue to be the preferred choice for robust, reliable, and scalable communication and collaboration solutions.

By application, The nurse communication segment accounted for the fastest-growing segment of the communication and collaboration market.

In 2024, based on application, the nurse communication segment accounted for the fastest-growing segment of the clinical communication and collaboration market, driven by the increasing need for real-time coordination between nursing staff and care teams. These solutions enable instant messaging, task management, critical alerts, and streamlined handoffs, helping nurses respond quickly to patient needs and reduce delays in care delivery. Advanced nurse communication tools also support integration with EHRs, nurse call systems, and clinical monitoring devices, allowing for better workflow management, reduced errors, and enhanced patient safety. The rising complexity of patient care, growing nurse workloads, and the push for improved operational efficiency are accelerating the adoption of nurse communication solutions across hospitals and healthcare facilities globally.

North America dominated the clinical communication and collaboration market in 2024.

North America dominated the clinical communication and collaboration market in 2024, supported by its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high clinical mobility adoption, and strong presence of leading technology and healthcare IT vendors. Rapid digital transformation across hospitals, combined with a growing emphasis on real-time communication, care coordination, and patient safety, has significantly accelerated the uptake of modern communication platforms. The region's mature IT ecosystem, widespread implementation of cloud-based communication systems, and increasing use of AI-driven alerting and workflow automation further reinforce its leadership. Moreover, stringent regulatory expectations around data security, the need to replace fragmented legacy tools such as pagers and overhead paging, and the push to improve clinician efficiency amid rising burnout continue to drive broad adoption of clinical communication and collaboration solutions across North America.

The Top Companies in Clinical Communication & Collaboration Market include Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Oracle (US), Baxter (Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.) (US), Avaya LLC (US), Spok Inc. (US), Ascom (Switzerland), Stryker (US), Microsoft (US), Symplr (US), NEC Corporation of America (US), Everbridge (US), Hidden Brains InfoTech (India), Imprivata, Inc. (US), Pulsara (US), Mobile Heartbeat (HCA, Inc) (US), OnPage (US), Harris OnPoint. (US), TigerConnect (US), JCT Healthcare Pty Ltd. (Australia), Jive Software, LLC (US), PerfectServe, Inc. (US), QGenda, LLC (US), Andor Health (US), QliqSOFT, Inc. (US), Connexall, GlobeStar Systems Inc. (Canada).

