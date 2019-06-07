Clinical Computer Systems, Inc. Announces the OBIX BeCA™ Fetal Monitor

ELGIN, Ill., June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinical Computer Systems, Inc. (CCSI), has entered into a cooperation agreement with Huntleigh Healthcare Limited, to sell the new OBIX BeCA Fetal Monitor, pending FDA 510K clearance, in the United States.

Huntleigh, established in the U.S. with their globally recognized handheld Dopplers, sees CCSI as the ideal partner to expand its reach into the hospital market. Andy Head, Global Business Development Manager at Huntleigh comments, "This relationship is very exciting for both organizations. Pairing CCSI's innovative perinatal software with our technology and experience, this new fetal monitor will help clinicians deliver the best obstetric care." Darren Meilak, Huntleigh's Marketing Manager adds, "We are looking forward to working with CCSI and assisting hospitals in the care of their moms. It's a testament to the strength of Huntleigh's brand that CCSI chose to work with us. Our wealth of experience, credibility, quality, and strategic thinking complements their approach to help support and improve perinatal healthcare."

The OBIX BeCA fetal monitor contains Huntleigh's unique, patented "Locate and Track" technology that easily detects and maintains contact with the fetal heartbeat. This, combined with high sensitivity ultrasound transducers, supports fetal monitoring in antenatal and labor settings for moms with difficult assessments, such as early gestation or elevated BMIs.

In addition to the fetal monitor, this relationship also brings the launch of OBIX Freedom, a wireless transducer solution. This can be used in conjunction with the OBIX BeCA fetal monitor. The wireless option allows mom to be untethered from cables while resting in bed, freedom to ambulate or to settle into a more comfortable position and may also safely submerge for waterbirth monitoring.

"We are very excited to be working with Huntleigh to bring this new patient-focused fetal monitor to the United States maternity-care market. The BeCA fetal monitor, with its emphasis on patient comfort and care, will be a welcome addition to the current competitive landscape available to hospitals and clinics," says CCSI Vice President, Business Development Rick Daniells.

About Clinical Computer Systems, Inc.

CCSI is an employee-owned, high technology company located in Elgin, Illinois. For more than 20 years, CCSI has been a leader in perinatal systems with innovative, customer-driven, computer-based perinatal system, and support services. The company is dedicated to the development of the OBIX Perinatal Data System and works to incorporate changes in technology, regulations, and standards in the obstetrical department that support hospitals' strategic initiatives.

About Huntleigh Healthcare Limited

A proud member of the Arjo family, Huntleigh has been committed to supporting healthcare professionals in improving outcomes and enhancing patient wellbeing since 1979. We do this through our proven solutions for Vascular Assessment & Treatment and Fetal & Patient Monitoring. With innovation and customer satisfaction as our guiding principles, we strive for clinical excellence and improved performance, for life.

Huntleigh, a UK based manufacturer, is a leading global provider of innovative and high-quality medical equipment for healthcare professionals and has been at the forefront of maternity product innovation for over 40 years, developing a world leading range of fetal Dopplers and Monitors.

Contact information: www.obix.com/contact-us.html or www.huntleigh-diagnostics.com

SOURCE Clinical Computer Systems, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.obix.com

