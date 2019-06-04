Clinical Computer Systems, Inc. Expands Medical Advisory Group

ELGIN, Ill., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinical Computer Systems, Inc. (CCSI), a leading provider of perinatal software, announces Stephanie Martin, D.O. has joined their medical advisory group. She has extensive experience in maternal critical care, and as co-owner of Clinical Concepts in Obstetrics she is a resource for hospitals seeking to establish programs to elevate their level of maternal care.

Dr. Martin's background includes serving as peer reviewer for American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology. She is also the Course Director for America's Board Review MFM Oral Board Exam Review Course, helping MFM candidates prepare for their Oral Board certification examination. She has previously served as co-Medical Director for the Obstetric Intensive Care Unit at Texas Children's Hospital Pavilion for Women, is active in the Society for Maternal Fetal Medicine, and is a highly regarded speaker, educator, and author. She has written numerous articles and chapters on critical care in obstetrics and was a participant and co-author on "Putting the M back in Maternal Fetal Medicine".

"Dr. Martin brings years of knowledge that will provide valuable insight for product development as we work to expand our product offerings. She'll be a wonderful addition to our current group of medical advisors presenting relevant topics for our continuing education program," said CCSI VP, Business Development Rick Daniells.

CCSI is fortunate to work with medical advisors who are committed to improving the experience of care for patients and hospital staff through technological advancements, clinical insights, and medical excellence. Contributions from medical advisors are incorporated in enhancements to the OBIX system and presenting relevant topics for our customer continuing education webinars.

About Clinical Computer Systems, Inc.

CCSI is an employee-owned, high-tech company located in Elgin, Illinois. CCSI is a perinatal category leader with an innovative, customer-driven, computer-based perinatal software, and support services. The company is dedicated to the development of the OBIX Perinatal Data System incorporating changes in technology, regulations, and standards specific to labor and delivery. For more information, go to www.obix.com or call 1-888-871-0963.

