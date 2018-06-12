Clinical Data Highlighting Single-Cell Polyfunctionality as a Potential Predictor of Patient Response to CAR-T Cell Therapy Published in "Blood"

The results highlight the potential to predict whether cancer patients will respond to CAR-T cell therapy before treatment, as well as to improve both pre-infusion product potency testing and guide cell product optimization.

These findings have been published in Blood and are the result of a collaboration between IsoPlexis and Kite, a Gilead Company.

Researchers used the IsoCode, IsoPlexis' single-cell precision engineering platform, to analyze CAR-T cell therapy products from 20 patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Using IsoCode, researchers captured data to determine the PSI of each product. This PSI metric was associated with complete or partial patient response to the anti-CD19 CAR-T cell product. Other pre-infusion metrics tested in this study were not predictive.

"We were excited to collaborate on this groundbreaking research," said IsoPlexis Chief Executive Officer Sean Mackay. "Using our single-cell predictive profiling platform, leading oncology and immunotherapy researchers and clinicians were able to collect this data, which demonstrates a potential to be able to apply the right therapies to the right patients and continue to personalize cancer immunotherapies, as these therapies continue to provide significant benefits to patients worldwide."

Adrian Bot, M.D., Kite's Vice President, Translational Sciences, said, "Through this research, we were able to highlight the important role a functionally versatile subpopulation of CAR-T cells may play in the fight against cancer. This could lead to new methods to optimize T-cell products."

The IsoCode Chip provides an integrated solution for detecting functional cellular responses with single-cell resolution. The system can capture a previously unseen 42 different secreted functional proteins per cell, with known immune activities, across thousands of single cells simultaneously. IsoPlexis' IsoSpeak informatics software enables researchers to generate a precise, functional patient profile from this data to better understand and predict complex patient response to cancer immunotherapies.

The publication is available online at https://doi.org/10.1182/blood-2018-01-828343.

ABOUT ISOPLEXIS:

IsoPlexis, a privately held life sciences company, is developing novel technologies at the forefront of the revolution in immunity-based treatments of cancer. Using a next-generation diagnostic and therapeutic platform to identify patient responses at the single cell level, IsoPlexis' original scientific leaders from Yale, Caltech, UCLA, and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center have advanced understandings of personalized therapies against various cancers. IsoPlexis is venture funded by Spring Mountain Capital, North Sound Ventures and Connecticut Innovations, as well as supported through grant funding from the National Cancer Institute and the National Institutes of Health. For additional information on IsoPlexis, visit http://www.isoplexis.com or email info@isoplexis.com.

