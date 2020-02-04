Clinical Decision Support Platform from OneDX Answers New CMS Mandate for Advanced Imaging Tests

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneDX, the comprehensive radiology imaging management software platform, now offers cloud-based, CMS qualified clinical decision support combined with point-of-care order entry. The system lets healthcare providers know instantaneously whether advanced imaging tests are acceptable to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). The upgrade filters orders against a ranking system based on appropriate use criteria (AUC), establishing OneDX as a conduit to a qualified Clinical Decision Support Mechanism (CDSM).

Clinicians are pressed to install a CDSM to comply with the Protecting Access to Medicare Act (PAMA), which took effect in January as an acclimation period before financial penalties are levied for non-compliance in 2021. The CMS mandate says evidence-backed CDS must occur simultaneously with point-of-care order entry for advanced imaging services and correspond to CDSM G-codes and AUC adherence modifiers on submitted claims.

OneDX's clinical decision support platform is not bound to certified electronic health record technology (CEHRT), allowing clinicians to verify that an order meets AUC from internet browsers. Clinicians can access patient histories through the platform's integration with radiology information systems (RIS), assuring thorough backup to support an advanced imaging test and faster CDSM results.

OneDX, in addition, can be customized for any institutional software system. It can be quickly installed as a virtual machine for private use or adapted to physician offices, hospital outpatient centers, emergency departments and independent testing facilities.

The platform's CDS strengths rely on expertise from Madison, Wisc. -based National Decision Support Co. CareSelect ™ Access Services, which delivers AUC guidelines from three qualified provider-led entities (qPLE), including the American College of Radiology, the American College of Cardiology and the National Comprehensive Cancer Network. NDSC is a certified qCDSM under PAMA.

"As with medicine itself, our technology has come a long way in a short amount of time," said OneDX founder Kayo Olufowobi. "Our new clinical decision support capabilities empower clinicians by quickly providing accurate responses that impact patient care."

About OneDX

Alpharetta, Ga.-based OneDX furnishes technology solutions that allow healthcare information to be retrieved and exchanged swiftly and securely. The OneDX portal manages access and transmittal of more than 1.5 million images and more than 300,000 patient insurance pre-authorizations annually in New York, Nevada and Washington. For more information, direct inquiries to info@onedx.com, visit www.onedx.com or call (470) 715-5677.

SOURCE OneDX