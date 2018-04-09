Clinical Decision Support System Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 - 2025

LONDON, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinical Decision Support System Market : Overview

This report on the clinical decision support system market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market.Large number of chronic disease patients is increasing the usage of diagnostic devices and increased the visit to hospitals.



Increasing incidence of chronic disease among geriatric population around the world, promising pipeline devices and novel therapies, increasing government initiative for investment of funds on healthcare IT firms, rising investments in innovation of clinical decision support system and increasing awareness & event programs on healthcare IT are the major drivers of the global clinical decision support system market.



The clinical decision support system market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market.It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on usage based, application, mode of advice, delivery model, end user and geography.



A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section.In addition, the section comprises company profiles to understand the competitive landscape in the market.



This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global clinical decision support system market.



Based on usage based, the market has been segmented into knowledge-based systems, expert laboratory information system, and machine learning systems.The usage based segment have been analyzed based on available approved products, cost-effectiveness, and preference given by the physicians.



The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.



Based on end user, the clinical decision support system treatment market has been segmented into three major categories: hospitals, diagnostic centers, clinics, retail pharmacy and others.The clinical decision support system market is also segmented into application such as drug databases, care plans, diagnostic decision support, disease reference and others.



The market segments have been extensively analyzed based on incidence of the spinal disorder, stenosis, available treatment, and geographical coverage.The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025.



The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.



Geographically, the global clinical decision support system treatment market has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.



The report also profiles major players in the global clinical decision support system treatment market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. The major players in the clinical decision support system are – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., First Databank, Inc., Truven Health Analytics, Cerner, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Optum, Inc. (UnitedHealth Group), GE Healthcare, Epic Systems Corporation Inc. and others.



The Global Clinical Decision Support System Market is segmented as given below:



Global Clinical Decision Support System Market Revenue, by Usage Based, 2015-2025

Knowledge-based Systems

Expert Laboratory Information Systems

Machine Learning Systems



Global Clinical Decision Support System Market Revenue, by Mode of Advice, 2015-2025

Passive CDSS

Active CDSS



Global Clinical Decision Support System Market Revenue, by Delivery Model, 2015-2025

On-premise

Web Based

Cloud Based



Global Clinical Decision Support System Market Revenue, by Application, 2015-2025

Drug Databases

Care Plans

Diagnostic Decision Support

Disease Reference

Others



Global Clinical Decision Support System Market Revenue, by End User, 2015-2025

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Clinics

Others



Global Clinical Decision Support System Market Revenue, By Geography, 2015-2025

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa



