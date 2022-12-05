Clinical Decision Support System Market to Reach $3,386 Million by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The total size of the clinical decision support system market stood at about $1,613 million in 2021, and it will reach $3,386 million by 2030, at a growth rate of about 9% in the future, according to the latest market research report published by P&S Intelligence.

This will be mainly because of the increasing deployment of data collection and analysis systems by hospitals and other medical institutions.

Medication Management Systems Popular in Medical Facilities

CDSS and related software are becoming increasingly popular in healthcare facilities owing to need to check for drug expiry, offer drug reminders and drug allergy alerts, and thoroughly review prescriptions.

These functionalities decrease the probabilities of medication errors and adverse drug reactions, advance the quality of medical assistance, and reduce the costs of hospitalization.

Integrated CDSS Solution Adoption To Grow Faster

Integrated CDSS solutions had the larger share, of about 70%, in the past, and their adoption will grow faster in the future. This is credited to the increasing awareness of EHRs among medical facilities globally.

These systems communicate patient history and data, offering recommendations on medication and clinical solutions to practitioners, thus quickening and automating the clinical workflow. EHRs and CDSS are often combined for the rationalization of the workflow and use the current data sets.

Knowledge-Based Solutions More Popular among Users

Knowledge-based solutions had the larger revenue share in the past. Moreover, this category will have the faster growth, of around 10%, in the near future. This is owing to the fact that these solutions make use of a knowledge hoard and an inference engine for the analysis of critical patient data and display precise insights.

Cloud To Become Preferred Delivery Mode

Cloud-based delivery will grow at the higher rate, of about 9%, owing to the innovations in IT and its high acceptance in the medical industry. Moreover, the low cost and high dependability offered by the cloud are expanding its acceptance.

Additionally, cloud computing offers numerous approaches, such as IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS, which help in setting up, operating, and managing the software.

North America Dominates Market at Global Level

North America contributed the highest revenue in the past, of around $800 million, and its market will grow at a rate of roughly 7% in the years to come. This is mostly because of the increasing requirement for healthcare IT solutions.

Moreover, APAC will have the highest growth rate, of about 10%, because of the increasing investments in the healthcare sector in Australia, Japan, China, and India.

Global Clinical Decision Support System Industry Report Coverage

By Type

Integrated

Standalone

By Model

Knowledge-Based

Non-Knowledge-Based

By Delivery Mode

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

By Component

Software

Hardware

Services

By Setting

In-Patient

Ambulatory Care

By Interactivity

Active

Passive

By Application

Advanced

Conventional

Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



South Africa

