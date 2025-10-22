Clinical Education Alliance Appoints Andrew Chamlin as Chief Commercial Officer to Accelerate Growth and Integration

RESTON, Va., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinical Education Alliance (CEA) today announced the appointment of Andrew Chamlin as Chief Commercial Officer, joining the company at a pivotal time as it advances its vision to be the partner of choice for life sciences organizations, translating intricate scientific discoveries into real-world impact.

Andrew Chamlin, Chief Commercial Officer, Clinical Education Alliance (CEA)

In his new role, Chamlin will shape CEA's commercial strategy and client development, aligning CEA's Education, Insights, and Communications divisions under a unified vision. His focus will be on accelerating growth, deepening client partnerships, and expanding the company's impact by helping clients transform scientific evidence into actionable knowledge that advances patient care.

"Andy and I share a history of collaboration, and I've seen the clarity and momentum he brings to every challenge," said Leo Tarkovsky, Chief Executive Officer of CEA. "He has an extraordinary ability to translate complex strategy into action, uniting teams, simplifying complexity, and delivering measurable results. His leadership will be invaluable as we evolve our commercial organization and prepare for what's next."

Chamlin brings a career defined by connecting science, creativity, and commercial performance—spanning leadership roles across global pharmaceutical companies, digital health innovators, and major agency networks. Before joining CEA, he served as Chief Marketing Officer at Aspargo Labs, where he led global commercialization and digital engagement strategies that positioned the company for international expansion. Previously, he served as Global Chief Marketing Officer for IPG Health, where he led business development and marketing across a multidisciplinary network of more than 45 agencies, including McCann Health and FCB Health. Earlier in his career, Chamlin held senior leadership roles at Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals. He also held leadership positions at Revolution Health and WebMD's Medscape, advancing digital transformation and measurable engagement across the healthcare ecosystem.

"CEA is uniquely positioned at the intersection of science, data, and education," said Chamlin. "I'm excited to join at a pivotal moment for the organization and to help lead its next chapter of growth. By aligning commercial strategy with innovation—including the development of AI-powered solutions—and with evolving client needs, we can drive meaningful business transformation for our partners, for healthcare professionals, and ultimately for patients around the world."

Chamlin's appointment underscores CEA's continued focus on innovation, integration, and growth, as the organization continues to evolve to meet the changing needs of life science partners and healthcare professionals worldwide.

About Clinical Education Alliance

Clinical Education Alliance (CEA) transforms healthcare professional education and medical communications through its integration of scientific expertise and cutting-edge delivery platforms. As a global leader, CEA partners with leading medical experts to create compelling live and digital experiences that advance clinical practice. Through its comprehensive educational programs and strategic medical communications, CEA empowers millions of healthcare professionals worldwide to deliver better patient outcomes and shape the future of medicine. For more information, visit www.ClinicalEducationAlliance.com.

