Clinical Education Alliance Becomes Decera Clinical, Delivering Education, Insights, and Communications

Company brings its Scientific Activation™ mission to life at ASH Annual Meeting following November rebrand

RESTON, Va., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinical Education Alliance completed its rebrand to Decera Clinical in late November and is making its formal market debut this week at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in Florida. The transformation establishes Decera Clinical as the Scientific Activation™ company, bridging the gap between complex science and clinical practice by translating breakthrough evidence into trusted, actionable knowledge and delivering it through multiple credible pathways that move HCPs from evidence to action. Drawing on 25+ years of scientific, educational, and engagement expertise, the company serves the life sciences industry and HCP community across three core divisions focused on delivering Accredited Medical Education, HCP Insights, and Medical Communications—all in service of improving patient care and accelerating clinical innovation.

The rebrand addresses a critical industry challenge. As scientific pipelines accelerate and information volume explodes, HCPs across therapeutic areas struggle to keep pace with breakthrough science—becoming increasingly selective about the sources they engage with. In fast-moving fields like oncology and hematology, the challenge is particularly acute: recent research published by Blood Advances found that half of community oncologists and hematologists were not aware of recent gene therapy data for adult indications. Closing this gap requires credibility, clarity, and multiple pathways of engagement.

"Clinicians are drowning in data and promotional noise, and they're filtering aggressively," said Leo Tarkovsky, Chief Executive Officer of Decera Clinical. "They need clarity from sources they trust. We've built something rare: a Scientific Activation engine fueled by rigorous content, powered by decades-long relationships with HCPs, and delivered through channels they actually trust. When we decode complexity into actionable insight, we give HCPs the confidence to move evidence into practice, and that's where patient impact begins."

At the heart of this approach is Decera Clinical's proprietary HCP network, built over decades and providing authentic access to validated clinicians. This bi-directional network strengthens engagement and impact in both directions: it delivers scientific content to the right clinicians who can act on it, while their real-world insights flow back to inform strategy and program design. The result is engagement that is not just credible but continuously relevant. Combined with rigorous content development and omnichannel delivery, this enables the company's accredited education division alone to generate close to 3 million learning engagements annually with healthcare professionals worldwide—a level of scale and relevance few organizations can match.

ASH, where breakthrough hematology data meets intense clinical complexity, provides an ideal setting to showcase how Decera Clinical's Scientific Activation works at scale in one of medicine's most scientifically demanding fields. The rebrand reflects not just a new identity but a market-ready strategy built for today's realities, where credibility, rather than volume, determines whether breakthrough science reaches the HCPs and patients who need it.

About Decera Clinical

Driven by its Scientific Activation™ mission, Decera Clinical operates three core divisions—Decera Clinical Education, Decera Clinical Insights, and Decera Clinical Communications—offering a full range of accredited CME/CE, real-world insights, and strategic medical communications services that bridge the gap between complex science and clinical practice. With 25+ years of category leadership and trusted by millions of HCPs worldwide, Decera Clinical helps life sciences companies accelerate HCP adoption of breakthrough therapies by decoding complex science into trusted, actionable knowledge delivered through multiple credible pathways. To learn more, visit deceraclinical.com.

