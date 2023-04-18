Clinical Evaluation of Medical Devices: The Clinical Evaluation Report Training Course (May 11-12, 2023)

DUBLIN, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Evaluation of Medical Devices: The Clinical Evaluation Report Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Key Topics Covered:





Day 1

What is a Clinical Evaluation?

Explanation of the terminology used in clinical evaluations

Overview of a Clinical evaluation

The importance of clinical evidence in medical device development

Why and When is it Necessary to Conduct a Clinical Evaluation?

Where does clinical evaluation sit within the medical device process?

Why is clinical evidence important?

Who are the stakeholders in the process?

Who and What is Involved in the Clinical Evaluation Process?

Overview of each step

Use of equivalent products

Workshop: Bringing It Together

An interactive exercise on what has been learnt so far

What Regulations Govern Clinical Evaluations and What Guidance Documents Should Clinical Evaluations Be Conducted To?

An in-depth review of the available regulatory and guidance documents which can be utilised during the process and how to interpret these

Day 2

Documentation Necessary for Conducting a Clinical Evaluation

The clinical evaluation plan

The Literature Review Process

Selecting databases and conducting searches

How to source data and review it

How to clarify the question on which you need to find literature, including devising the most comprehensive literature search strategy and selecting keywords

The Clinical Evaluation Report (CER)

What is it and what is included?

Who should write it?

How to write it

What is State of the Art and How to Conduct a Risk-Benefit Assessment of the Data?

Performance and safety analysis

State-of-the-art analysis

Risk-benefit analysis

Impact of the Medical Device Regulations (MDR)

Speakers:



Kate Marston

Mast People Support



Kate Marston is a former Detective Sergeant from the Metropolitan Police who served on the Specialist Crime Directorate specialising in investigating firearms offences. On leaving the Metropolitan Police she led the international investigations function of a FTSE 100 luxury fashion brand. Kate founded Mast People Support in 2020 which offers investigations, HR and ethics support to organisations.



Kate is CIPD accredited and is in a fairly unique position when it comes to the support she can offer to organisations. She has a broad wealth of experience in law enforcement, retail, manufacturing, supply chain and corporate environments. This helps her provide HR support specifically in areas linked to investigations, grievances and disciplinaries. Kate is an accredited member of HR Independents; and is on the Advisory Panel of the Association of Corporate Investigators providing subject matter expertise on HR investigations and training



