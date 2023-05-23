Clinical Informatics HIT Industry Standout Dr. Holly Urban Joins CliniComp as Vice President, Clinical Product Design

SAN DIEGO, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CliniComp, the pioneer in high-performing, reliable electronic health record (EHR) solutions, announced the appointment of Holly Urban, MD, MBA, as Vice President, Clinical Product Design.

Urban will be responsible for further advancing CliniComp's industry-leading EHR solutions in ways that elevate the healthcare experience for patients, providers and hospital systems.

"Dr. Urban brings a wealth of clinical knowledge and experience to our company as we progress to bring to market an integrated EHR that offers better clinical and financial outcomes," said CliniComp Chairman & CEO Chris Haudenschild. "Her strong background as a physician paired with experience working with other EHR providers gives her the perspective to reach a new level of clinical excellence at CliniComp."    

Prior to joining CliniComp, Urban was Chief Medical Informatics Officer at Oracle Cerner. She has also held product management leadership positions with MCG Health, Zynx Health and McKesson Provider Technologies. Urban earned her undergraduate degree at Stanford, her medical degree at University of Colorado Medical School, and her MBA at Regis University.  Urban worked in primary care pediatrics after completing her pediatrics residency at Colorado Children's Hospital.

"As a physician, I know firsthand how important a well-designed and integrated EHR is to help clinicians and health systems perform to the best of their availability," Urban said. "Innovation is in the DNA of CliniComp, from its founding almost 40 years ago to the innovative solutions we are building today.  CliniComp understands how intuitive user interfaces and enabling technology can empower clinicians to focus on what they do best, providing patient care, and I look forward to furthering this mission."

About CliniComp
CliniComp is an innovative technology pioneer serving customers globally for almost 40 years with continual advancement in delivering cutting-edge healthcare IT solutions. The CliniComp solution is an integrated web-based electronic health record (EHR) with an architectural framework conquering ever-evolving interoperability, scalability, adaptability, and real-time performance data challenges. Designed by clinicians for clinicians, CliniComp's EHR provides an intuitive and seamless user interface and has earned an unrivaled record of performance and reliability with no planned downtime for decades in the most complex high acuity hospital environments. With 24/7 global customer service, CliniComp offers fast deployment, competitive cost of ownership, and all-inclusive support. For more information please visit clinicomp.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

