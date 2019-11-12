Clinical investigation for use of targeted chemotherapy for esophageal cancer

GREENSBORO, N.C., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Select MultiGen Diagnostics, LLC, an affiliated company of Select Laboratory Partners, Inc., located in Greensboro, NC, will participate in a research study conducted by Teaching Hospital, Jaffna, and the Tellipalai Trail Cancer Hospital, Sri Lanka to investigate the potential use of targeted chemotherapy for esophageal cancer. Worldwide there are more than 500,000 new patients with esophageal cancer with more than 90% mortality and it is one of the most common cancers in Sri Lanka and other Asian countries, says Dr. Chrishanthi Rajasooriyar, Clinical Oncologist, Teaching Hospital, Jaffna, Sri Lanka and principal investigator of the study. She adds that "targeted chemotherapy may contribute towards improving outcomes and is certainly worth exploring".

The initial phase of the study will involve retrospective analysis of tumor biopsy for actionable mutations (Braf p.V600E, EGFR L858R, EFGR delL747_A750 and EGFR T790M) using MultiGen Diagnostics' MutantDx platform technologies, ASMS and RepSeqID. These technologies were developed specially to detect somatic mutations from Formalin Fixed Paraffin Embedded (FFPE) and liquid biopsy including samples carrying low mutant copy numbers, says Dr. Thurai Moorthy, President and co-investigator of the study. He further adds, "the outcome of the retrospective study, could help in the design of follow up prospective clinical trials and in pursuing improved treatment outcome for patients with esophageal cancer".

"We are using this international collaboration to continue investigating the latest in molecular diagnosis with the goal of improving sensitivity of detection, treatment and patient management," says Ernest A. Knesel, Jr. Chairman of Select Laboratory Partners, Inc. Mr. Knesel was a co-founder of Biomedical Reference Labs, Roche Biomedical Labs which is now Laboratory Corporation of America, and Roche Image Analysis Systems of Burlington NC. He also founded Select Diagnostics, Inc. and CellSolutions of Greensboro, NC.

