Clinical Lab Automation Market to be Worth $4.01 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Clinical Lab Automation Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Product (Liquid Handling, Nucleic Acid Purification System, Microplate Reader, Automated ELISA, Software), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories) – Global Forecast to 2031,' published by Meticulous Research®, the clinical lab automation market is projected to reach $4.01 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2031.

Clinical lab automation involves the utilization of automated devices and instruments in various procedures conducted in clinical laboratories or hospitals. This automation offers numerous advantages, including reduced human errors, cost savings, increased productivity, accelerated diagnostic speed, and improved efficiency in handling larger workloads without the need for a proportional increase in staffing.

The growth of this market can be attributed to the rising global geriatric population, the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, and technological advancements in clinical laboratory instruments. However, the high costs of advanced clinical lab automation equipment, coupled with funding and infrastructure limitations in developing countries, restrain the growth of this market.

Furthermore, the increasing demand for automated instruments, technological advancements in molecular diagnostics, and emerging economies are expected to create market growth opportunities. However, factors such as high equipment maintenance and repair costs and concerns over the security and privacy of patient data pose challenges for the market's growth.

Increasing Applications of Next-generation Sequencing Technology

Next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology has significantly reduced DNA sequencing costs. Moreover, it has revolutionized the field of genetic disease diagnostics with rapid, high-throughput, and cost-effective approaches. NGS can simultaneously analyze hundreds of genes, the whole exome, and the whole genome, enabling researchers to gain a deeper understanding of the genetic heterogeneity of rare diseases. NGS technologies allow for understanding unknown species and complex diseases. This technology has recently gained much traction in diagnosing infectious diseases, immunological disorders, and hereditary disorders. It is also widely used for non-invasive prenatal diagnosis and therapeutic decision-making for somatic cancers.

Next-generation sequencing technologies, including DNA and RNA sequencing, provide 'omics' approaches to help understand the genomics, transcriptomic, and epigenomic landscapes of individual cancers. NGS has great potential to enhance cancer diagnosis and care. Using NGS technology, a variety of genomic aberrations, such as common and rare variants, structural variations (e.g., insertions and deletions), copy-number variations, and fusion transcriptions can be screened simultaneously.

The use of automated NGS instruments in clinical diagnosis offers several advantages. It offers shorter turn-around times, minimizes the need for manual intervention, provides fast and accurate results, and reduces the risk of contamination or nucleic acid crossover between sample runs. The players operating in this market are focused on the development of advanced NGS solutions. For instance, in December 2021, F. Hoffmann-la Roche AG (Switzerland) launched the AVENIO Edge System, which is an automated NGS solution for sample preparation workflows, to support comprehensive testing with high-quality results and minimized errors and help advance personalized medicine.

The global clinical lab automation market is segmented by Product (systems {automated liquid handling systems, automated ELISA systems, automated nucleic acid purification systems, automated microplate readers, and other systems}, clinical lab automation software), End User (hospital laboratories, diagnostic laboratories, and other end users) and Geography. The study also evaluates the market at the regional and country levels.

Based on product, in 2024, the systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of 84.3% of the clinical lab automation market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the benefits of clinical lab automation systems, which facilitate procedures without manual intervention, enhancing laboratory testing capabilities. These systems mitigate repetitive tasks and errors, resulting in increased throughput and efficiency, ultimately improving the quality of test results.

Based on end user, in 2024, the hospital laboratories segment is expected to account for the large market share of 49.6% of the clinical lab automation market. The large share of the segment is attributed to factors such as rising healthcare expenditure, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing sample loads in hospitals, and improving healthcare infrastructure in developing countries.

Geographically, in 2024, North America is expected to account for the largest share of 41% of the clinical lab automation market. The North America clinical lab automation market is estimated to be worth USD 957 million in 2024. North America's major market share is primarily attributed to highly developed diagnostics infrastructure, a high number of laboratory tests performed annually, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with the growth in the aging population. The U.S. is expected to account for the larger share of the clinical lab automation market in North America. The growth of this market in the U.S. is attributed to increased demand for automation due to the high sample load in clinical laboratories, the country's highly developed healthcare infrastructure, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the aging population, and the presence of large diagnostics companies.

However, the Asia-Pacific clinical lab automation market is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this regional market is mainly driven by increasing investment by healthcare providers towards infrastructure improvement, the need to manage the growing burden of infectious diseases, the rising demand for clinical testing, supportive government initiatives to improve the accessibility to diagnostic services, and the need to establish more diagnostic laboratories

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key growth strategies adopted by leading market players over the past three to four years. The global clinical lab automation market has witnessed product launches, collaborations, agreements, and expansions in the last couple of years.

Some of the key players operating in the global clinical lab automation market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Revvity, Inc. (Formerly known as PerkinElmer, Inc.) (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Waters Corporation (U.S.), Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Becton, Dickinson, and Company (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Hudson Robotics, Inc. (U.S.), and Hamilton Company (U.S.).

Scope of the Report:

Clinical Lab Automation Market Assessment–by Product

Systems Automated Liquid Handling Systems Automated ELISA Systems Automated Nucleic Acid Purification Systems Automated Microplate Readers Other Systems

Clinical Lab Automation Software

Note: Other systems include automated incubators, automated cell counters, and cell imaging systems

Clinical Lab Automation Market Assessment–by End User

Hospital Laboratories

Diagnostic Laboratories

Other End Users

Note: Other end users include blood banks, forensic labs, and clinical research organizations.

Clinical Lab Automation Market Assessment–by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

(APAC) Latin America

Middle East & Africa

