Clinical Laboratory Services: Worldwide Market Trends, Analysis & Outlook

Clinical laboratories are an essential part of the health industry. It is estimated that between 70% - 80% of physicians' diagnoses are a result of laboratory tests. In addition to diagnosing patients, clinical lab testing is performed to evaluate disease progression, monitor drug treatment and conditions, determine individual therapy, and several other reasons.

Clinical Laboratory Services Market provides an overview of the clinical laboratory industry and the trends driving growth. Included in the report are statistics influencing the industry, incidence of diseases in the U.S. and worldwide, demographics; life expectancy, and company strategies.

Information is presented as a global-focused market report, including the following market data:

Global Clinical Laboratory Market Analysis, 2010-2023 (in millions of dollars at the manufacturer's level)

Global Clinical Laboratory Service Market Analysis, Revenues by Region, 2018 ($millions) (Northern America; Europe , Middle East , Africa ; Asia Pacific ; Latin America ; Total)

, , ; ; ; Total) Global Clinical Laboratory Market Analysis, Revenues by Region, 2018 (%) (Northern America, EMEA, Asia Pacific , Latin America )

, ) Global Clinical Laboratory Market Analysis: Regional Growth Forecast, CAGR 2018-2023 (Northern America, EMEA, Asia Pacific , Latin America )

Assessment of Markets by Specialty



The report also covers the laboratory service market by specialty, including essential and routine testing (clinical chemistry, hematology, coagulation, endocrinology), immunology and microbiology testing, cytology and histology testing, genetic testing, and toxicology testing (drugs of abuse). The following data points are provided:

Global Clinical Laboratory Market Analysis by Test Segment (Clinical Chemistry: Routine & Essential, Immunology & Microbiology, Cytology & Histology, Genetic, Toxicology), 2010-2023 (in millions of dollars at the manufacturers' level)

Global Clinical Laboratory Market Analysis: Segment Growth Forecast, CAGR 2018-2023 (Clinical Chemistry - Routine & Essential Testing, Immunology & Microbiology Testing, Cytology & Histology Testing, Genetic Testing, Toxicology Testing)

Global Clinical Laboratory Market Analysis by Testing Service, Distribution of Revenues 2018 (%) (Clinical Chemistry - Routine & Essential Testing, Immunology & Microbiology Testing, Cytology & Histology Testing, Genetic Testing, Toxicology Testing)

Global Clinical Laboratory Market Analysis: Clinical Chemistry: Routine & Essential Testing Service Market Trend, 2010-2023

Market Overview - Routine and Essential Testing, 2018 (Clinical Chemistry, Hematology, Coagulation, Endocrinology, Others, Total)

Global Clinical Laboratory Market Analysis: Immunology & Microbiology Testing Service Market Trend, 2010-2023

Market Overview - Immunology & Microbiology Testing, 2018 (Infectious disease, Immunology, Total)

Global Clinical Laboratory Market Analysis: Cytology & Histology Testing Service Market Trend, 2010-2023

Market Overview - Cytology & Histology Testing, 2018 (HPV Testing [Routine/DNA], Tumor Pathology, Total)

Global Clinical Laboratory Market Analysis: Genetic Testing Service Market Trend, 2010-2023

Market Overview - Genetic Testing, 2018 (Prenatal/Newborn Screening, Other Genetic Screening, Total)

Global Clinical Laboratory Market Analysis: Toxicology Testing Service Market Trend, 2010-2023

The Market by Provider Group



Generally, laboratory service providers can be segmented into three broad groups: hospitals/acute care, physician offices/outpatient clinics, and independent. Clinical Laboratory Services Market presents a provider overview of the market, presenting the following information:

Global Clinical Laboratory Market Analysis by Provider Segment (Hospitals and Acute Care, Physician Offices/Outpatient Clinics, Independent), 2010-2023 (in millions of dollars at the manufacturers' level)

Global Clinical Laboratory Market Analysis: Provider Segment Growth Forecast, CAGR 2018-2023 (Hospital and Acute Laboratory Service Providers, Physician and Outpatient Clinic Laboratory Service Providers, Independent Laboratory Service Providers)

Global Clinical Laboratory Market Analysis by Provider Group, Distribution of Revenues 2018 (%) (Hospital and Acute Laboratory Service Providers, Physician and Outpatient Clinic Laboratory Service Providers, Independent Laboratory Service Providers)

Global Clinical Laboratory Market Analysis: Hospital and Acute Care Laboratory Testing Market Trend, 2010-2023

Global Clinical Laboratory Market Analysis: Physician and Outpatient Care Laboratory Testing Market Trend, 2010-2023

Global Clinical Laboratory Market Analysis: Independent Laboratory Testing Market Trend, 2010-2023

The Market by Region



The report examines the market in terms of key regions, covering Northern America (United States, Canada); Europe, Middle East, and Africa - EMEA (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Switzerland); Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia); and Latin America (Brazil, Mexico):

Northern America Market Value by Country, 2018 (in millions of dollars at the manufacturers' level) ( Canada , United States , Rest of Northern America)

, , Rest of Northern America) Development of the United States' Clinical Laboratory Service Market, Estimates and Forecast 2010-2023 ($millions)

Clinical Laboratory Service Market, Estimates and Forecast 2010-2023 ($millions) Development of the U.S. Clinical Laboratory Market by Testing Service, Estimates and Forecast 2010-2023 ($millions) (Essential & Routine, Immunology & Microbiology, Cytology & Pathology, Genetic, Toxicology)

U.S. Clinical Laboratory Market Analysis: Testing Service Revenues by Type (%), 2018 (Essential & Routine, Immunology & Microbiology, Cytology & Pathology, Genetic, Toxicology)

Development of the U.S. Clinical Laboratory Market by Laboratory Type, Estimates and Forecast 2010-2023 ($millions) (Hospital-based, Independent, Physician-based)

Clinical Laboratory Market Share by Laboratory Type (%), 2018 (Hospital-based, Independent, Physician-based)

Growth in Clinical Laboratories, 1997-2018 (total number of laboratories)

EMEA Market Value by Country, 2018 (in millions of dollars at the manufacturers' level) ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , United Kingdom , Switzerland , Rest of EMEA, Total)

, , , , , , Rest of EMEA, Total) EMEA Clinical Laboratory Service Market, Growth Projections by Country, CAGR 2018-2023 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , United Kingdom , Switzerland , Rest of EMEA)

, , , , , , Rest of EMEA) Development of Germany's Clinical Laboratory Service Market, Estimates and Forecast 2010-2023 ($millions)

Clinical Laboratory Service Market, Estimates and Forecast 2010-2023 ($millions) Development of France's Clinical Laboratory Service Market, Estimates and Forecast 2010-2023 ($millions)

Clinical Laboratory Service Market, Estimates and Forecast 2010-2023 ($millions) Development of Italy's Clinical Laboratory Service Market, Estimates and Forecast 2010-2023 ($millions)

Clinical Laboratory Service Market, Estimates and Forecast 2010-2023 ($millions) Development of Spain's Clinical Laboratory Service Market, Estimates and Forecast 2010-2023 ($millions)

Clinical Laboratory Service Market, Estimates and Forecast 2010-2023 ($millions) Development of United Kingdom's Clinical Laboratory Service Market, Estimates and Forecast 2010-2023 ($millions)

Clinical Laboratory Service Market, Estimates and Forecast 2010-2023 ($millions) Development of Switzerland's Clinical Laboratory Service Market, Estimates and Forecast 2010-2023 ($millions)

Clinical Laboratory Service Market, Estimates and Forecast 2010-2023 ($millions) Asia Pacific Clinical Laboratory Service Market Value by Country, 2018 (in millions of dollars at the manufacturers' level) ( China ; Japan ; India ; Korea, S.; Australia ; Rest of Asia Pacific ; Total)

; ; ; Korea, S.; ; Rest of ; Total) Asia Pacific Clinical Laboratory Service Market, Growth Projections by Country, CAGR 2018-2023 ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , Australia , Rest of Asia Pacific )

, , , , , Rest of ) Development of Japan's Clinical Laboratory Service Market, Estimates and Forecast 2010-2023 ($millions)

Clinical Laboratory Service Market, Estimates and Forecast 2010-2023 ($millions) Japan Clinical Laboratory Industry by Type, 2018 (%) (Hospital, Independent/Reference, University)

Japan Clinical Laboratory Industry by Test Classification, 2018 (%) (Basic [essential/routine], Non-Basic, Pathology, Other Test Services)

Japan Clinical Laboratory Industry, Number of Laboratories by Major City, 2018 (%) ( Tokyo , Osaka , Fukuoka , Saitama , Kyoto , Yokohama , Nagoya , Sendai, Sapporo , Hiroshima , Kawasaki , Kobe , Others)

, , , , , , , Sendai, , , , , Others) Development of China's Clinical Laboratory Service Market, Estimates and Forecast 2010-2023 ($millions)

Clinical Laboratory Service Market, Estimates and Forecast 2010-2023 ($millions) Development of India's Clinical Laboratory Service Market, Estimates and Forecast 2010-2023 ($millions)

Clinical Laboratory Service Market, Estimates and Forecast 2010-2023 ($millions) Development of South Korea's Clinical Laboratory Service Market, Estimates and Forecast 2010-2023 ($millions)

Clinical Laboratory Service Market, Estimates and Forecast 2010-2023 ($millions) Development of Australia's Clinical Laboratory Service Market, Estimates and Forecast 2010-2023 ($millions)

Clinical Laboratory Service Market, Estimates and Forecast 2010-2023 ($millions) Latin America Market Value by Country, 2018 (in millions of dollars at the manufacturers' level) ( Brazil , Mexico , Rest of Latin America , Total)

, , Rest of , Total) Latin America Clinical Laboratory Service Market, Growth Projections by Country, CAGR 2018-2023 ( Brazil , Mexico , Rest of Latin America )

, , Rest of ) Development of Brazil's Clinical Laboratory Service Market, Estimates and Forecast 2010-2023 ($millions)

Clinical Laboratory Service Market, Estimates and Forecast 2010-2023 ($millions) Development of Mexico's Clinical Laboratory Service Market, Estimates and Forecast 2010-2023 ($millions)

Competitive Analysis, Featuring Profiles of Leading Market Participants



The clinical laboratory market is highly competitive in terms of prices, locations, and services offered. There are several hundred participants in the market with intense competition at the national, regional and local level for most labs. Clinical Laboratory Services Market provides analysis of market leaders, including:

Leading Market Participants, Global Service Revenues, 2016, 2017 and 2018 ($millions)

Estimated U.S. Laboratory Service Revenues and Market Share of Leading Clinical Laboratory Providers, 2018

Estimated U.S. Laboratory Services, Market Share of Leading Clinical Laboratory Providers, 2018 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of some of the leading market participants that include company overviews; performance reviews; key acquisitions, alliances, and partnerships; products and services; and company growth strategies.



The companies covered include the following:

Alere (Abbott)

ARUP Labs

BioReference Laboratories, Inc. (OPKO)

DaVita, Inc.

Genomic Health, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America (LabCorp)

Miraca (SRL)

Myriad Genetics

NeoGenomics

Quest Diagnostics

Siemens

Sonic Healthcare

Spectra Laboratories (Fresenius)

SYNLAB (Labco Group)

A Review of Market Trends



Clinical Laboratory Services Market concludes with a brief discussion of some of the trends influencing the global market, including:

Increasing disease burden

Economic growth in developing regions

Stabilizing economies in developed regions

Pricing pressures

