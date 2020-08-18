Clinical Maestro Grows Team to Handle Demand for Outsourcing Improvements

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategikon Pharma announced that it has added Oren Sebag as Vice President of Business Development to service expanding demand for its unique and powerful SaaS platform for clinical trial business operations, Clinical Maestro™.

Oren has worked in the Clinical Research Industry for over 20 years in operations, project management, patient access, BD, and BD management roles for some of the largest global CROs. Before his role at Strategikon Pharma, he was the Executive Director of Business Development at AltaSciences and Celerion, where he led business development teams. Oren is also a registered nurse and continues to volunteer on the front lines to fight COVID19.

"Oren's strong industry network and experience will propel Clinical Maestro's continued growth," said Farah Ahmad, Chief Commercial Officer of Strategikon Pharma. "His ability to develop and maintain strong client relationships will help build on our record of quality client service and demonstrate to Sponsors and Providers how modern technology drives value by streamlining outsourcing and clinical finance processes."

The company has also added key operational personnel supporting client onboarding and training, including Radhika Sivaramakrishna, Ph.D. as Head of Project Delivery. Radhika brings deep subject matter expertise through her experience in clinical operations, clinical outsourcing, project management, clinical finance, process excellence, and engineering. She is PMP-certified, is an ASQ-certified black belt, and has a CCRP certification through SOCRA. Peter Spark joins as Implementation Lead, bringing 15 years of experience in CRO project finance and certification as a Chartered Global Management Accountant.

"Sponsors spend billions of dollars generating clinical trial data through outsourced relationships," said Anca Copaescu, Chief Executive Officer of Strategikon Pharma. "Now it's all about using technology to drive more value and decrease risk. Clinical Maestro informs decision-making to develop better partner relationships and improve financial analyses in ways that manual processes and other approaches routinely miss."

About Clinical Maestro™ by Strategikon Pharma

Clinical Maestro is the cloud-based platform that modernizes outsourcing for clinical programs. It enables all participants in clinical trials, Sponsor Companies, Vendors and Service Providers, to plan studies, model and manage clinical contracts in an entirely systematic way. Budget, source and manage, faster, more accurately, and with less effort. For more information, please visit www.clinicalmaestro.com.

