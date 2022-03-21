Clinical Microbiology Market Size to Reach USD 4081.4 Million by 2028 at CAGR 3.6% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clinical Microbiology Market is Segmented by Product Type (Laboratory Instruments, Automated Culture Systems, Reagents), Applications (Respiratory Diseases, Bloodstream Infections, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Urinary Tract Infections, Periodontal Diseases, Other Diseases). The report covers global opportunity analysis, regional outlook, growth potential, industry forecast from 2022 to 2028.

The global Clinical Microbiology market size is projected to reach USD 4081.4 Million by 2028, from USD 3171.1 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2022-2028.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Clinical Microbiology Market Are:

Clinical microbiology market growth is expected to be driven by the rising incidence of infectious diseases, increasing pandemic and epidemic outbreaks, technological advancements, and increased funding and public-private investments for drug discovery.

Trends Influencing The Growth Of Clinical Microbiology Market

The clinical microbiology market is expected to grow as the incidence of infectious diseases rises. Clinical microbiology laboratories play a critical role in improving infectious disease management. The clinical microbiology workflow has been greatly improved by syndrome-based sampling and molecular testing, as well as increased automation.

Historically, manual methods were used in culture-based microbiology laboratory testing, and automated methods (such as those that have revolutionized clinical chemistry and hematology in recent decades) were largely absent from the clinical microbiology laboratory. The adoption of automated methods for culture-based laboratory testing in clinical microbiology has been driven by increased demand for microbiology testing and standardization of sample-collection devices for microbiology culture due to rising pandemic and epidemic outbreaks, as well as a dwindling supply of microbiology technologists. This, in turn, is expected to propel the clinical microbiology market even further.

The clinical microbiology market is expected to grow due to the rise in respiratory diseases. Respiratory infections are one of the most common health problems in children around the world, and they are associated with significant morbidity and mortality. A wide range of microorganisms are potential respiratory pathogens; understanding the likely etiologic agents of respiratory infections can aid in disease management and surveillance. The clinical microbiology laboratory can provide valuable information on antimicrobial susceptibility and strain typing in addition to identifying specific pathogens.

However, the lack of qualified graduates and training programs, particularly in developing countries where demand for skilled professionals is rapidly increasing, may stymie market expansion. However, the introduction of automated systems into the market will eventually replace manually-operated traditional platforms, reducing the impact of a skills shortage.

Clinical Microbiology Market Share Analysis:

Based on Region, North America is expected to be the most lucrative segment during the forecast period. The adoption of advanced clinical diagnostic techniques in the United States is fueled by the country's highly developed industrial and healthcare sectors. Furthermore, the presence of leading players and a strict regulatory framework is boosting the regional market growth.

Based on type, the reagents segment is expected to have the highest market share. Solutions, primers, master mixes, and kits used in various diagnostic assays are included in this segment.

Based on application, respiratory diseases are expected to be the most lucrative segment due to an increase in air pollution levels. In addition, respiratory diseases spread quickly among all infections due to the ease with which contagious pathogens can be transferred.

This report includes the following companies; we can also add the other companies as you want.

BioMerieux

Cepheid

Danaher

Bruker

Becton Dickinson

Hologic

Roche Diagnostics

Abbott

Others

