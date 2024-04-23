Clinical Microbiomics Launches Advanced Long-Read 16S, ITS, 18S, Isolate, and Metagenomics Sequencing Services

Offering Unparalleled Resolution and Quality in Microbial Analysis

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinical Microbiomics , a leader in microbiome analysis, announces the launch of its advanced long-read sequencing services. Tailored to meet the stringent requirements of academic, clinical, and industrial researchers, the expanded offerings deliver unmatched insights into microbial communities, featuring the industry's highest quality scores and read lengths.

Anders Grøn, CEO, states, "Our enhanced long-read sequencing capabilities are redefining the standards in microbial analysis and microbiome research. By broadening our range to include 16S, ITS, 18S rRNA, custom gene sequencing, and comprehensive genomics and metagenomics, we offer a more extensive and innovative perspective on microbial ecosystems. This advancement marks a revolutionary step in our ability to understand and leverage microbial interactions within the realms of health, disease, and environmental studies."

Manoj Dadlani, CCO and Chairman, adds, "The acquisition of DNASense , co-founded by Profs. Mads Albertsen and Per Halkjær Nielsen, esteemed members of the Oxford Nanopore Technologies (ONT) developer community, has been crucial in boosting our sequencing and analytical capabilities. DNASense's unique expertise enables us to consistently deliver the market's highest-quality long-read data, establishing new standards for reliability and precision in microbial sequencing."

Service Features Include:

Longer Reads : producing the longest reads possible from any microbiome sample, enabling detailed analysis of complex microbial communities and aiding in the creation of closed genomes for comprehensive mapping.

: producing the longest reads possible from any microbiome sample, enabling detailed analysis of complex microbial communities and aiding in the creation of closed genomes for comprehensive mapping. High-Quality Scores : providing unmatched data quality, which significantly decreases the necessity for re-sequencing and speeds up the research process. The high-quality data also enable confident identification of modified bases, leading to more precise gene annotation and marker gene analysis.

: providing unmatched data quality, which significantly decreases the necessity for re-sequencing and speeds up the research process. The high-quality data also enable confident identification of modified bases, leading to more precise gene annotation and marker gene analysis. Multi-Omics Capabilities : integrating long-read sequencing with (meta)transcriptomics and metabolomics, the company offers unparalleled resolution for both isolates and complete microbiomes. This approach supports unbiased native DNA sequencing and superior data utilization due to higher quality assemblies.

: integrating long-read sequencing with (meta)transcriptomics and metabolomics, the company offers unparalleled resolution for both isolates and complete microbiomes. This approach supports unbiased native DNA sequencing and superior data utilization due to higher quality assemblies. Comprehensive Workflow :End-to-end workflows include long-read compatible DNA extractions, customized sequencing library preparation, and sequencing using the ONT P24 platform, complete with the latest signal processing algorithms.

:End-to-end workflows include long-read compatible DNA extractions, customized sequencing library preparation, and sequencing using the ONT P24 platform, complete with the latest signal processing algorithms. Advanced Bioinformatics : employs advanced de novo bioinformatics pipelines optimized for long-read data to ensure high contiguity metagenomics and improved binning, leading to transformative insights for research and development.

: employs advanced de novo bioinformatics pipelines optimized for long-read data to ensure high contiguity metagenomics and improved binning, leading to transformative insights for research and development. User-Friendly Software: allows for intuitive result exploration, enhancing the user experience and facilitating efficient data interaction, which leads to extremely fast turnaround times and the potential for rapid scientific discoveries.

Marianne Koliana, VP of Business Development, will present Clinical Microbiomics' new long-read sequencing capabilities at the 12th Microbiome, Probiotics & Prebiotics R&D and Business Collaboration Forum in The Hague, Netherlands, on Wednesday, April 24th. The forum will offer an in-depth look at the company's cutting-edge services and provide opportunities for direct engagement with its expert team.

Dr. Henrik Bjørn Nielsen , Chief Scientific Officer, states, "Our new long-read sequencing services represent a significant advancement in microbiome research. The ability to generate longer reads equips us to provide microbial community insights at a much higher resolution. This precision not only aids in distinguishing between closely related organisms but also significantly enhances our capability to link specific functions to these organisms. Furthermore, the depth of data we collect supports the construction of high-quality metagenome-assembled genomes, offering our clients a clearer and more complete picture of the microbial ecosystem."

Clinical Microbiomics' long-read sequencing services are globally available, supported by state-of-the-art laboratories in Denmark and the United States. The recent merger with CosmosID has expanded the company's global reach, enabling the provision of advanced services to an extensive international clientele and promoting scientific advancement worldwide.

For inquiries, contact Sidney Hooker, 7869428815, [email protected]

About Clinical Microbiomics:

Clinical Microbiomics was founded in 2015 by Professor Morten Sommer and co-founder Rasmus Toft-Kehler, PhD. Read more here .

SOURCE Clinical Microbiomics