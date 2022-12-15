Clinical Nutrition - A Lucrative Market in the US. The Demand is Increasing Across All Age Groups, The Sale of Clinical Nutrition is Expected to Reach USD 16.6 Billion by 2027 - Arizton

Dec 15, 2022, 12:00 ET
CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the U.S. clinical nutrition market to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021-2027. Innovation in personalization and targeted solutions, increasing demand for infant nutrition, advancement in nutritional therapies, and shift towards home nutritional care are the significant trends in the market.
The major market players in the U.S. are offering home enteral nutrition and parenteral nutrition services. According to Baxter, 2022, around two million U.S. hospitals stay involved in malnutrition cases. On the other hand, within 30 days of discharge, 23% of U.S. patients with malnutrition-related disorders were readmitted to hospitals. Therefore, home nutritional care is increasing in recent years across the U.S. to treat or prevent malnutrition, intestinal failure, and supportive care. In the U.S., home parenteral nutrition demand is consistently rising compared to enteral nutrition. The major factor that increases access to home nutritional care is the rising patient population from 65-74, 75, and above. The increasing prevalence of malnutrition among those age group patient populations is a leading factor driving the high demand for clinical nutrition services.
The U.S. Clinical Nutrition Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2027)
|
USD 16.63 Billion
|
Market Size (2021)
|
USD 12.07 Billion
|
CAGR (2021-2027)
|
5.5 %
|
Base Year
|
2021
|
Forecast Year
|
2022-2027
|
Market Segments
|
Products, Route of Administration, Age Group, Application, Distribution Channels, and End-Users
|
Key Prominent Vendors
|
Abbott, B. Braun Melsungen Ag., Baxter, Danone, Fresenius Kabi, Nestle, Perrigo Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group, ADM, Ajinomoto Co, BASF SE, DSM, Envara Health, Glanbia plc, Hero Nutritionals, Hum Nutrition, Kendal Nutricare, Lonza, Lactalis Nutrition Santé, MEND, MediFood International SA, Primus Pharmaceuticals, SternLife GmbH & Co. K.G., The Craft Heinz Company, and Vivante Health
|
Market Dynamics
|
|
Page Number
|
243
|
Customization Request
|
If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3599
Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report
The U.S. government implements a tremendous breadth and depth of initiatives relevant to the country's nutrition level. So, the increasing government initiatives to improve the country's nutritional health and the rising concern about food insecurity across U.S. families are expected to drive significant U.S. clinical nutrition market growth. In addition, the increasing geriatric population and chronic disease prevalence are constantly fueling industry growth. Obesity, hypertension, gastrointestinal disorders, CVD, and other primary health conditions primely accelerate the country's malnutrition rate, creating a high demand for clinical nutrition. However, there are some limitations to the industry growth, like potential side-effects associated with clinical nutrition and challenges in enteral nutrition deliveries, pediatric ICU patients, and more, hampering the industry growth.
In the U.S., the COVID-19 infection spread significantly and severely impacted the overall age group population. People over 65 were severely affected, responsible for around 80% of hospitalization. It led to mental and physical health consequences for the senior population. The major factors are muscle wasting, isolation, reduced food intake, and increased malnutrition. In this context, clinical nutrition plays a major role in covering the body's required nutritional support.
Why Should You Buy this Research Report?
- In-depth data and analysis of the U.S. clinical nutrition market's growth over the ensuing six years.
- U.S. clinical nutrition market size estimation and contribution in the market.
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.
- Analysis of the market's competitive environment and exhaustive vendor information.
- Detailed information on the variables posing challenges to vendors in the U.S. clinical nutrition market.
Competition Among the Major Industry Players
- Abbott's Ensure is one of the leading clinical nutrition products used in the U.S. clinical nutrition market. This product significantly drives the company's high customer base and delivers higher revenue yearly.
- Danone is a leading industry player offering specialized nutrition comprising Advanced Medical Nutrition (AMN) and Early Life Nutrition solutions.
- Perrigo Company is one of the leading companies offering store-brand self-care products, including toddler and infant formulas and pediatric and adult nutrition drinks.
Key Vendors
- Abbott
- B. Braun Melsungen Ag.
- Baxter
- Danone
- Fresenius Kabi
- Nestle
- Perrigo Company
- Reckitt Benckiser Group
- ADM
- Ajinomoto Co
- BASF SE
- DSM
- Envara Health
- Glanbia plc
- Hero Nutritionals
- Hum Nutrition
- Kendal Nutricare
- Lonza
- Lactalis Nutrition Santé
- MEND
- MediFood International SA
- Primus Pharmaceuticals
- SternLife GmbH & Co. KG
- The Craft Heinz Company
- Vivante Health
Market Segmentation
Products
- Powder
- Liquid
- Semi-solid
Route of Administration
- Oral
- Enteral nutrition
- Parenteral Nutrition
Age Group
- Infant & Toddler
- Children and teenagers
- Adult
- Geriatric
Application
- Malnutrition
- Metabolic Disorders
- Gastrointestinal disorders (G.I.)
- Cancer
- Others
Distribution Channels
- Institutional Sales Channels
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Pharmacies and Drug Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Online Channels
- Others
End-Users
- Hospitals
- Individuals
- Home care
- Long-term care facilities
Check Out Some of the Top-Selling Related Research Reports:
Personalized Nutrition Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026: The global personalized nutrition market size is to reach around USD 16.70 billion by 2026.
Infant Nutrition Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026: The global infant nutrition market size was valued at USD 68.44 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 106.84 billion by 2026.
Parenteral Nutrition Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027: The global parenteral nutrition market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2021 to 2027.
Clinical Nutrition Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026: The global clinical nutrition market size is expected to reach USD 89.98 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9%.
Table of Content
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES
3 RESEARCH PROCESS
4 SCOPE & COVERAGE
4.1 MARKET DEFINITION
4.1.1 INCLUSIONS
4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS
4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS
4.2 BASE YEAR
4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY
4.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCTS
4.3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION
4.3.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY AGE GROUP
4.3.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
4.3.5 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS
4.3.6 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USERS
5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS
5.1 KEY CAVEATS
5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION
5.3 MARKET DERIVATION
6 MARKET AT A GLANCE
7 INTRODUCTION
7.1 OVERVIEW
8 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS
9.1 INNOVATION IN PERSONALIZATION AND TARGETED SOLUTIONS
9.2 INCREASING DEMAND FOR INFANT NUTRITION
9.3 ADVANCES IN NUTRITIONAL THERAPIES
9.4 SHIFT TOWARD HOME NUTRITIONAL CARE
10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
10.1 GOVERNMENT INITIATIVES, INVESTMENTS, AND FUNDING FOR CLINICAL NUTRITION RESEARCH
10.2 INCREASING CHRONIC DISEASE PREVALENCE REQUIRES NUTRITIONAL SUPPORT
10.3 IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON CLINICAL NUTRITION
11 MARKET RESTRAINTS
11.1 SIDE EFFECTS AND COMPLICATIONS DUE TO CLINICAL NUTRITION
11.2 BARRIERS TO DELIVERING ENTERAL NUTRITION IN PEDIATRIC ICU
11.3 HIGH COST OF CLINICAL NUTRITION
12 MARKET LANDSCAPE
12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
12.1.1 CLINICAL NUTRITION MARKET IN US: PRODUCT SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS
12.1.2 CLINICAL NUTRITION MARKET IN US: PRODUCT SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS
12.1.3 CLINICAL NUTRITION MARKET IN US BY APPLICATION
12.1.4 CLINICAL NUTRITION MARKET IN THE US BY AGE GROUP
12.1.5 CLINICAL NUTRITION MARKET IN THE US BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
12.1.6 CLINICAL NUTRITION MARKET IN THE US BY END-USER
12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.3 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
12.3.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
12.3.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
12.3.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
12.3.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
12.3.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
13 ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION
13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3 ORAL
13.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.3.3 ORAL PRODUCT MARKET BY ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION
13.4 ENTERAL
13.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.4.3 ENTERAL PRODUCT MARKET BY AGE GROUP
13.5 PARENTERAL
13.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.5.3 PARENTERAL PRODUCT MARKET BY AGE GROUP
14 PRODUCT
14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3 POWDER
14.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.4 LIQUID
14.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.5 SEMI-SOLID
14.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15 AGE GROUP
15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
15.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.3 CHILD AND TEENAGER
15.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.4 ADULT
15.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.5 INFANT & TODDLER
15.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.6 GERIATRIC
15.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16 APPLICATION
16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
16.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.3 MALNUTRITION
16.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.4 METABOLIC DISORDERS
16.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.5 GASTROINTESTINAL DISEASES
16.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.6 CANCER
16.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.7 OTHERS
16.7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.7.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
17.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
17.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.3 INSTITUTIONAL SALES
17.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.4 SUPERMARKET & HYPERMARKET
17.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.5 ONLINE CHANNELS
17.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.6 PHARMACIES & DRUG STORES
17.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.7 SPECIALTY STORES
17.7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.7.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.8 OTHERS
17.8.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.8.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18 END-USER
18.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
18.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.3 HOSPITALS
18.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.4 INDIVIDUAL
18.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.5 HOMECARE
18.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.6 LONG-TERM CARE CENTERS
18.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
19.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW
19.2 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS
19.2.1 ABBOTT
19.2.2 B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG
19.2.3 BAXTER
19.2.4 DANONE
19.2.5 FRESENIUS KABI
19.2.6 NESTLE
19.2.7 PERRIGO COMPANY
19.2.8 RECKITT BENCKISER
20 KEY COMPANY PROFILES
20.1 ABBOTT
20.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
20.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
20.1.3 KEY STRATEGIES
20.1.4 KEY STRENGTHS
20.1.5 KEY OPPORTUNITIES
20.2 B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG
20.3 BAXTER
20.4 DANONE
20.5 FRESENIUS KABI
20.6 NESTLE
20.7 PERRIGO COMPANY
20.8 RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP
21 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS
21.1 ADM
21.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
21.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
21.2 AJINOMOTO CO
21.3 BASF SE
21.4 DSM
21.5 ENVARA HEALTH
21.6 GLANBIA PLC
21.7 HERO NUTRITIONALS
21.8 HUM NUTRITION
21.9 KENDAL NUTRICARE
21.10 LONZA
21.11 LACTALIS NUTRITION SANTÉ
21.12 MEND
21.13 MEDIFOOD INTERNATIONAL SA
21.14 PRIMUS PHARMACEUTICALS
21.15 STERNLIFE GMBH & CO. KG
21.16 THE CRAFT HEAINZ COMPANY
21.17 VIVANTE HEALTH
22 REPORT SUMMARY
22.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS
22.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS
23 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY
23.1 MARKET BY PRODUCT
23.2 MARKET BY ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION
23.3 MARKET BY AGE GROUP
23.4 MARKET BY APPLICATION
23.5 MARKET BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
23.6 MARKET BY END-USERS
23.7 ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION MARKET BY AGE GROUP
23.7.1 ORAL CLINICAL NUTRITION MARKET IN THE US BY AGE GROUP
23.7.2 ENTERAL CLINICAL NUTRITION MARKET IN THE US BY AGE GROUP
23.7.3 PARENTERAL CLINICAL NUTRITION MARKET IN THE US BY AGE GROUP
24 APPENDIX
24.1 ABBREVIATIONS
About Us:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Click Here to Contact Us
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707
Mail: [email protected]
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1969443/US_Clinical_Nutrition_Market.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence
Share this article