Clinical Nutrition (ESPEN) to publish clinical study results of Tishcon Freedom Softgels®

The acceptance of the study, published as "A Combined Effect of Cavacurcumin, Eicosapentaenoic acid (Omega-3s), Astaxanthin and Gamma–linoleic acid (Omega-6) (CEAG) in Healthy Volunteers - A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study," was announced jointly by Renee Blaauw, Associate Editor, Clinical Nutrition (ESPEN) and Nicolaas E Deutz, MD, PhD, Editor-in-Chief, Clinical Nutrition (ESPEN) .

The study of Freedom Softgels was conducted by Dr. Matthew Budoff and his team at LA Biomedical Research Institute Lundquist Institute for Biomedical Innovation at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. The study followed 80 individuals (both male and female) with stage 1 hypertension, in a double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized clinical trial. Participants received either Freedom Softgels or a placebo, and researchers monitored key indicators in order to evaluate the effectiveness of Freedom Softgels on improving cardiovascular health. The researchers specifically monitored participants blood pressure, endothelial reactivity, and key markers of inflammation including C-reactive protein (CRP) and Interleukin-6.

After 30 days, researchers found a significant reduction in systolic blood pressure among those taking Freedom Softgels as well as a significant reduction in CRP and a blunting of the increase in Interleukin-6. Also noted was a significant increase in the Omega-3 fatty acid index along with increased EPA levels and overall improved endothelial function in the Freedom Softgels group.

According to Raj Chopra, founder of Tishcon Corp. and the developer of Freedom Softgels, "It is both gratifying and an honor to have this independent study be recognized by Clinical Nutrition. We were thrilled by the study's results, and now, having the results of the study published by this highly respected and peer-reviewed publication is a further confirmation of the benefits that our product can offer to the millions of adults who suffer the effects of hypertension and chronic inflammation."

Freedom Softgels contains a unique combination of eight key ingredients including enhanced absorption Cavacurmin® Curcumoids-Cyclodextrin Complex (Wacker Chemie AG), EPAX® Fish Oil Concentrate (TG) (Pelagia AS) (675 mg total Omega 3), HTEssence® Hydroxytyrosol (Wacker Chemie AG), EVNol™ Mixed Tocotrienols (ExcelVite), AstaZine® Astaxanthin Natural (BGG ALGAE), Sonova® 400 Gamma Linolenic Acid (Arcadia Biosciences), Organic Hemp Seed Oil, and Vitamin D3. All the ingredients are known to have excellent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, and their effectiveness is increased in the Freedom Softgels formulation by their high bio-availability.

