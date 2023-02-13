Clinical Nutrition Global Market Report 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Major players in the clinical nutrition market are Abbott Laboratories, Nestlé SA, Baxter Healthcare Ltd, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Perrigo Company Plc, Hospira, Fresenius Kabi, Danone, Pfizer, and Mead Johnson Nutrition Company.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241885/?utm_source=PRN

Source: ReportLinker Research

The global clinical nutrition market is expected to grow from $44.77 billion in 2021 to $48.67 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The clinical nutrition market is expected to reach $64.37 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.2%.

The clinical nutrition market includes revenues earned by entities by managing nutritional changes in patients linked to chronic diseases and to understanding the needs of individuals and groups for energy and nutrients.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.

Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Clinical nutrition refers to a field of study that focuses on the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of nutritional and metabolic abnormalities linked to acute and chronic illnesses, as well as disorders brought on by an imbalance of nutrients and energy. Clinical nutrition focuses on determining if a person is getting enough nutrients and providing their body with the proper kind of nourishment for overall health.

The main types of products in clinical nutrition are infant nutrition, parental nutrition, and enteral nutrition.Infant nutrition is tailored to fulfill the unique needs of infants and toddlers, as well as to provide them with a good start in life.

The different routes of administration include oral, enteral, and parenteral and are used in cancer, neurological diseases, gastrointestinal disorders, metabolic disorders, and others. It is used by pediatrics, adults, and geriatrics.

The rising geriatric population is anticipated to boost the growth of the clinical nutrition market.The clinical nutrition needs of elderly people are determined by several factors including specific health conditions and associated impairment of the organ system, the level of activity, energy consumption and caloric requirements of an individual, and the capacity to access, prepare, consume and digest food, and personal dietary preferences.

For instance, in June 2020, according to a study by the United Nations, the total number of people age 80 years and above is expected to increase from 143 million in 2019 to over 426 million in 2050.Clinical nutrition problems in the elderly are related not only to multiple drug use but also to the consumption of specialized diets for one or more chronic illnesses.

Thus, the growing geriatric population is anticipated to drive market growth.

Stringent government regulations are expected to hamper the growth of the clinical nutrition market.The increasing use of dietary products raised public health concerns about their efficacy and safety in both the short and long term.

The most frequent concerns with nutritional products include intentional adulteration, contamination, and incorrect reporting on the claimed content by the manufacturers, which may lead to serious health hazards.To ensure public health safety, strict regulations have been initiated by major international and national bodies.

Manufacturers are responsible to give appropriate label information, composition, and use of products, and ensuring the safety of their products under the intended conditions of use, as required by the authorities such as Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) in India, European Medicines Agency (EMA) in Europe, and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States.Manufacturers must follow cGMPs with registration and periodic inspection of facilities and mandatory adverse event reporting.

These stringent government regulations are limiting the overall growth of the clinical nutrition market.

Major players operating in the industry are undergoing strategic initiatives such as increasing production capacity and expanding global presence.For instance, in May 2020, ESI Nutrition, a division of the dairy cooperative Laita, announced a new production line that is fully operational at the Ploudaniel's facility and is the first commercial plant.

ESI Nutrition also wanted to expand the range of formats available to its customers and released two new bottle sizes: 70ml and 90ml, smaller than the existing options.The new bottles are compact and perfect for ESI Nutrition's flagship product "nourettes", which are liquid infant formula pre-packaged in ready-to-use baby bottles with a dedicated screw top and adapted teat, handed out in maternity wards.

These are designed ergonomically to be easier to manage and are also transparent, to keep a track of the consumption level.

In February 2020, Kerry Group, an Ireland-based food, and nutrition company announced the acquisition of the plant-based protein company Pevesa Biotech for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition is intended to enhance Kerry's position for specialized nutrition in the hydrolyzed plant protein space and expand the company's capacity to serve the rapidly growing organic plant protein market.

Pesava Biotech is a Spanish biotechnology company that specializes in non-GMO, general, non-allergic, and clinical nutrition products.

The regions covered in the clinical nutrition market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The countries covered in the clinical nutrition market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resale either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The clinical nutrition market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides clinical nutrition market statistics, including clinical nutrition industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a clinical nutrition market share, detailed clinical nutrition market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the clinical nutrition industry. This clinical nutrition market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241885/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker