Clinical Nutrition: Global Markets to 2022

LONDON, June 18, 2018

Clinical nutrition is the nutrition of patients in health care.It is the practice of assessing if a person is consuming an adequate amount of nutrients for good health and well-being.



This report analyzes the market trends of clinical nutrition with data from 2016, estimates from 2017, projections of compound annual growth rates through 2022 (forecast period 2017 â€" 2022), and regional markets of the Clinical Nutrition.



The market has been segmented based on type, end-users and geography.Based on type, the market in this report is segmented into enteral nutrition, parenteral nutrition and infant nutrition.



The infant nutrition segment covers milk-based, organic, soy-based, prebiotics and probiotics, and follow-up products.The enteral nutrition segment covers standard nutrition and disease-specific nutritional support.



The parenteral nutrition segment in this report includes carbohydrates, lipids, trace elements, amino acids and vitamins and minerals.The products include, but are not limited to, the segments considered in this report.



The applications of clinical nutrition considered in this report include therapeutic applications and healthcare settings. In therapeutic applications, the report covers oncology, gastroenterology, nephrology, neurology, diabetes, immunology, critical care and other diseases. The healthcare settings segment includes acute care hospitals, nursing homes, home care settings and inpatient rehabilitation facilities. In addition, the report covers a detailed background of medical nutrition therapy that includes oral nutrition supplements (dietary supplements, functional and fortified foods, and food intolerance products), along with clinical nutrition routes enteral and parenteral. The market sizing is done for infant nutrition, enteral nutrition, parenteral nutrition, adult nutrition and geriatric nutrition. The regional market analysis of clinical nutrition is also covered in this report.



The research uncovers many paradigm shifts in the studied market, in terms of regional competitive advantage, competitive landscape among the key players in the clinical nutrition industry and market dynamics.A holistic study of the market has been carried out by incorporating various factors right from country-specific demographic conditions and business cycles to market specific microeconomic influences that were needed to analyze the future trends of this market.



The report provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities and available patents. Key vendor analysis, new products and developments with financials are also provided, to enable easy decision making.



Report Includes:

- 50 data tables and 46 additional tables

- An overview of global markets for clinical nutrition within the industry

- Analyses of global market trends. with data from 2016 to 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

- Quantification and segmentation of the clinical nutrition market by regions, end users, and nutrition types

- Examination of market dynamics, along with growth driving factors, opportunities, restraints etc.

- Identification of shifts in the market, in terms of regional competitive advantage, and the competitive landscape among key players

- Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the market, including Atrium Innovations, Abbott Nutrition, Baxter International, DuPont Nutrition & Health, Glanbia Plc, Lonza Group Ltd., NestlÃ© SA, and Pfizer, Inc.



