Clinical Nutrition Market in the Personal Products Industry to grow by $ 22.20 bn through 2025 |Technavio
The clinical nutrition market is poised to grow by USD 22.20 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.
Jun 30, 2021, 14:30 ET
NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
The report on the clinical nutrition market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the growing geriatric population, the increasing number of premature births in developing countries, and the increased number of medical emergencies and hospital admissions.
The clinical nutrition market analysis includes the route of administration and geography segments. This study identifies the increased number of medical emergencies and hospital admissions as one of the prime reasons driving the clinical nutrition market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The clinical nutrition market covers the following areas:
Clinical Nutrition Market Sizing
Clinical Nutrition Market Forecast
Clinical Nutrition Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Laboratories
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Baxter International Inc.
- Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- Nestle SA
- Perrigo Co. Plc
- Pfizer Inc.
- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
- Unilever Group
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Route of administration
- Market segments
- Comparison by Route of administration
- Enteral nutrition - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Parenteral nutrition - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Route of administration
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
