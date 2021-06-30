Clinical Nutrition Market in the Personal Products Industry to grow by $ 22.20 bn through 2025 |Technavio

The report on the clinical nutrition market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the growing geriatric population, the increasing number of premature births in developing countries, and the increased number of medical emergencies and hospital admissions.

The clinical nutrition market analysis includes the route of administration and geography segments. This study identifies the increased number of medical emergencies and hospital admissions as one of the prime reasons driving the clinical nutrition market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The clinical nutrition market covers the following areas:

Clinical Nutrition Market Sizing

Clinical Nutrition Market Forecast

Clinical Nutrition Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Lonza Group Ltd.

Nestle SA

Perrigo Co. Plc

Pfizer Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Unilever Group

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Route of administration

Market segments

Comparison by Route of administration

Enteral nutrition - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Parenteral nutrition - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Route of administration

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

