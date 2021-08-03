Clinical Protocols based on Molecular Cancer Genetics and DNA Programmable Pharmaceutics to inhibit the growth, replication and proliferation of human cancer cells originating at the nexus of the mitotic spindle and microtubule chromosomal convergence

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nathan Sassover, Founder and CEO of World Cancer Institute today announced the release of a clinical anthology that Sassover stated, "further defines and elaborates on our 12 year mandate and research focus engaging the empirical study of molecular entities, genomic anomalies, and cellular systems in transformation."

World Cancer Institute's emphasis from inception in 2008 has been on macro systemic clinical mechanisms, pharmacokinetic and dynamic responses, unpredicted by any physiological events or behavior, as causative aberrant epigenomic events driving and mediating the incipient and evolutionary progression of cancer development.

Neurosystemic Medicine | Epigenetic Therapeutics

Over the past several decades, there has been an enormous effort with improved diagnostics to identify specific genetic changes which may lead to psychiatric, neurodegenerative, malignant, metabolic, and autoimmune diseases. These global efforts within medical, pharmaceutical and biotechnology venues have met with only moderate success. IntraTherapies clinical initiatives are focused on new avenues of research which represent a bold and expanded view of the molecular cause of disease, and have resulted in the first available platform of personalized, physician managed healthcare programs and treatments comprised of preventive and interventional therapeutics which address the broad spectrum of disease categories affecting long term human health and quality of life.

■Onco DNA Pharmaceutics

CancerVX|OncoVacx:

Mediating Mutational Pathophysiology in the Therapeutics of Treatment Resistant Cancers

■OncoEpigenomics:

Programmable DNA Pharmaceutics

as Clinical Pathways to Immuno Enhanced Gene Expression

■OncoImmune Clinical Protocols

Targets Epigenomic Personalized Cancer Prevention and Treatment Therapeutics

■ OncoImmune Brain Health Therapeutics support Neurosystemic restoration of impaired cognitive acuity and functional capacity as a consequence of clinically recognized and confirmed standard of care Cancer cytotoxic chemotherapy often resulting in acute and chronic discontinuity in brain electro chemistry and altered epigenetic gene expression impacting the entire spectrum of cognitive function often in parallel with enlarging mood disorders.

CancerVX | OncoVacx

Targeting clinical and evidence based support of functional continuity and mediation of cancer survival challenges attributable to treatment protocols beyond the baseline cancer diagnosis and standard of care.

WORLD CANCER INSTITUTE :DMAPT CANCER RESEARCH REFERENCES

■ The Physics of Aging

DNA Disruption in Age Related Disorders:

Predictive Epigenetics of Human Decline

