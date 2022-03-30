Clinical Reference Laboratory Services Market Size to Grow by USD 26.09 Bn| 35% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

The burden on hospital and clinic in-house laboratories has increased as the prevalence of chronic health problems and infections has increased. The increased workload on laboratory employees has increased the possibility of diagnostic test results being inconsistent and inaccurate. Hospitals are under pressure to keep laboratory operations at a low cost. As a result, more laboratory procedures are being outsourced to reference laboratories. Vendors are also providing speedy diagnostic services, which is driving up demand even further.

Market Trends

Because of their benefits, such as real-time patient data collecting and easy access to them for future reference, electronic medical record (EMR) systems have garnered considerable usage in the healthcare sector. As a result of these advantages, hospitals and clinics have begun to integrate EMR systems with laboratory information systems (LISs). The connection will aid end-users in streamlining the ordering of laboratory tests online and gaining access to report results.

The clinical reference laboratory services market report is segmented by end-user (Hospitals and private clinics, corporate offices and companies, and Government entities), service (Stand-alone reference laboratories, hospital-based reference laboratories, and clinic-based reference laboratories), application (Clinical chemistry, Human and tumor genetics, Medical microbiology and cytology, and Other esoteric tests), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). North America will be the leading region with 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US, UK, Germany, France, and Japan are the key market for clinical reference laboratory services in North America.

Vendor Insights

The clinical Reference Laboratory Services market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

·

amedes Holding GmbH



Clinical Reference Laboratory Inc.



Exact Sciences Corp.



Mayo Medical Laboratories



OPKO Health Inc.



Quest Diagnostics Inc.



Sonic Healthcare Ltd.



SYNLAB Bondco Plc



Unilabs AB

Clinical Reference Laboratory Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 26.09 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.15 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled amedes Holding GmbH, Clinical Reference Laboratory Inc., Exact Sciences Corp., Mayo Medical Laboratories, OPKO Health Inc., Quest Diagnostics Inc., Sonic Healthcare Ltd., SYNLAB Bondco Plc, and Unilabs AB Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Clinical chemistry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Human and tumor genetics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Medical microbiology and cytology - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Other esoteric tests - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Stand-alone reference laboratories

Hospital-based reference laboratories

Clinic-based reference laboratories

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Hospitals and private clinics

Corporate offices and companies

Government entities

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

amedes Holding GmbH

Clinical Reference Laboratory Inc.

Exact Sciences Corp.

Mayo Medical Laboratories

OPKO Health Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Sonic Healthcare Ltd.

SYNLAB Bondco Plc

Unilabs AB

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

