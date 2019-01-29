Clinical Resource Network (CRN), A Division Of Solomon Page, Expands Footprint Internationally

NEW YORK, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Solomon Page, a specialty niche provider of staffing solutions and executive search, announces the international expansion of Clinical Resource Network (CRN). Launched as a division of Solomon Page in 2002, CRN supports customized staffing solutions for a range of clients—from Biotechs and CROs to pharmaceutical and medical device companies across North America.

The first step in the expansion is a new office location in the United Kingdom, located at 1 St Katharine's Way, St Katharine's & Wapping, in London. In conjunction, CRN has appointed Asad Balal as Senior Vice President, who recently joined the company from Skills Alliance where he acted as a Global Business Leader the past five years. Mr. Balal will be leading the efforts of expanding the company's presence in a variety of overseas markets.

"This growth represents a new stage of our evolution," said Aly Schlosser, who co-founded CRN in 2002. "We are thrilled to welcome Asad to our team and are confident he will make a measurable impact on our clients' global study planning. We believe his strong knowledge and experience in these markets will make a critical difference in our ability to provide increased support to our clients and ignite exponential growth."

"As the industry evolves to a globalized view of its clinical studies we are positioned to respond to our current and prospective clients' needs to accomplish their strategic objectives. Understanding the talent landscape of every market we support is crucial to success," said David Iannucci, Managing Director of CRN. "This new international reach provides the bandwidth to expand our relationships and we foresee CRN continuing to grow our team as opportunities arise."

About Clinical Resource Network

Clinical Resource Network is one of fourteen divisions of Solomon Page, an industry leader of recruiting and executive search solutions founded in 1990. As a privately held $200M organization, Solomon Page has over 275 employees and 13 office locations in the U.S. and London. For additional information, visit solomonpage.com.

SOURCE Solomon Page

Related Links

https://solomonpage.com

