Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Markets, 2024 - Increasing Focus on AI and Machine Learning

The clinical risk grouping solutions market is projected to reach USD 828.8 million by 2024 from USD 426.8 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 14.2%.



Factors such as increasing focus on risk management and the increasing focus on big data solutions are driving the market for clinical risk grouping solutions.



The increasing physician burnout due to documentation needs and the increasing focus on AI and machine learning also present significant growth opportunities for market players.

However, a lack of infrastructure for supporting the clinical risk grouping solutions technology is expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions: Market Overview

4.2 Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.3 Regional Mix: Market (2019-2024)

4.4 Market: Developed Vs. Developing Markets



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Focus on Risk Management

5.2.1.2 Rising Usage of Big Data Solutions

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Infrastructure

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Physician Burnout Due to Documentation Needs

5.2.3.2 Increasing Focus on Ai and Machine Learning

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Scarcity of Skilled Healthcare IT Professionals

5.2.4.2 Patient Data Privacy Concerns

5.2.5 Burning Issue

5.2.5.1 Implementation of Solutions Reduces Administrative Expenses But Increases the Burden on Patients



6 Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Scorecards & Visualization Tools

6.2.1 Need to Increase Patient Accuracy and Forecast Risks are Driving Demand for Scorecards & Visualization Tools

6.3 Dashboard Analytics Solutions

6.3.1 Dashboard Analytics Segment to Register the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

6.4 Risk Reporting Solutions

6.4.1 Increasing Adoption of Risk Management Solutions By Healthcare Providers to Fuel Market Growth



7 Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market, By Deployment Model

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Private Cloud

7.2.1 High Data Security of Private Cloud Models is Driving Market Growth

7.3 Public Cloud

7.3.1 Price-Effectiveness of Public Over Private Clouds has Driven End-User Preference

7.4 Hybrid Cloud

7.4.1 Hybrid Cloud Architecture Provide Flexibility and the Ability to Avoid Vendor Lock-In



8 Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals

8.2.1 Hospitals are the Largest End Users of the Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market

8.3 Payers

8.3.1 Payers use Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions for Risk Management, Identifying Claims Trends, and Maximizing Payment Accuracy

8.4 Ambulatory Care Centers

8.4.1 Implementation of Mandates to Comply With Quality Measures to Support the Adoption of Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions in Ambulatory Care Centers

8.5 Long-Term Care Centers

8.5.1 Growing Number of Long-Term Care Centers to Drive Market Growth

8.6 Other End Users



9 Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 US Dominates the North American Market

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Growing Need for Cost Containment in Healthcare Will Propel Market Growth

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Infrastructural Development and Focus on Risk Management Have Driven Market Growth in Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.2.1 Favorable Regulatory Outlook has Pushed the Adoption of Hcit Solutions in the UK

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 Initiatives Taken By the French Government to Promote the use of Healthcare IT Solutions Will Drive Market Growth

9.3.4 Rest of Europe (RoE)

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Asia is Expected to Witness High Growth in Population and Demand for Healthcare Services

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Countries Such as Brazil and Mexico are Exploring New Methods to Manage Clinical Information

9.6 Middle East and Africa

9.6.1 Middle Eastern Countries are Investing Significantly in Hcit Infrastructural Development



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Company Analysis, By Product and End User

10.3 Competitive Situations and Trends



11 Company Profiles

11.1 3M Company

11.2 Optum Inc. (Subsidiary of Unitedhealth Group Inc.)

11.3 Nuance Communications

11.4 Conduent Incorporated

11.5 Cerner Corporation

11.6 HBI Solutions, Inc.

11.7 4S Information Systems Ltd.

11.8 Johns Hopkins University

11.9 Lightbeam Health Solutions, LLC

11.10 Dynamic Healthcare Systems, Inc.

11.11 Perahealth, Inc.

11.12 Health Catalyst Inc.

11.13 Evolent Health



