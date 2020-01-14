Clinical SCORE Names Samantha Daugherty as Vice President, Director of Operations

CHADDS FORD, Pa., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinical SCORE, a consulting and market research company for the biopharmaceutical industry, today announced the appointment of Samantha Daugherty to the position of Vice President, Director of Operations. She will oversee the operational framework that supports qualitative and quantitative research projects in all three areas of Clinical SCORE's expertise — clinical, commercial and medical affairs.

"We welcome Samantha's experience, skills and insight," said Ross Weaver, Clinical SCORE's founder and CEO. "Her proven ability and commitment to excellence will ensure that we deliver the highest quality insights to our clients."

Daugherty has 25 years of experience in domestic and international project management and data collection operations, including 15 years as Vice President of Operations in social science research. Most recently, she was Vice President of Strategic Resource Management at SSRS Research, a full-service survey and market research firm.

Daugherty worked in research call centers while earning a bachelor's degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She began her professional career at Taylor Nelson Sofries, where she launched a full-service international call center operation and managed complex multi-country surveys. She then spent 11 years as Vice President of Operations with Princeton Data Source, where she provided leadership to both client services and operations professionals.

"I'm excited about the opportunity to help Clinical SCORE deliver tremendous value to their clients and ultimately improve patient care," Daugherty said.

Reach Samantha Daugherty via email or call 484-202-6627. [Samantha.daugherty@clinical-score.com]

About Clinical SCORE

Clinical SCORE has been helping clients enhance the value of their clinical trials and Marketing strategy since 2004 bringing the voice and experience of clinical trial participants to sponsors. With a unique blend of pharmaceutical industry and market research experience, Clinical SCORE is able to deliver earlier commercial insights, show how medical affairs teams can demonstrate their value and help clinical teams increase the success of their development programs.

Media Inquiries:

Blaine Cloud, SVP at 232334@email4pr.com / 484-202-6629

SOURCE Clinical SCORE