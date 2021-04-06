Clinical Studies Find sam® Developed by ZetrOZ Systems Effectively Treats Osteoarthritis

TRUMBULL, Conn., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZetrOZ Systems, a leading medical device manufacturer and sustained acoustic medicine pipeline development company, announces that a series of studies from 2014 through 2020 found that its sam® (sustained acoustic medicine) technology reduces pain and improves joint function in patients with knee osteoarthritis. In addition, studies show that sam® can cut the overall cost of treatment in half, by $27,000 on average, and reduce lost work time.

"Multiple clinical trials show that the ZetrOZ sam® technology not only is better at reducing patients' pain, but also saves patients, physicians and insurers time and money," said Dr. George Lewis, biomedical engineer and founder of ZetrOZ Systems. "It's a win-win for everyone involved."

In 2020, researchers examined the use of sustained acoustic medicine and ultrasound gel to treat 32 patients with moderate to severe pain from knee osteoarthritis. The study, in Open Orthopaedics Journal, found the treatment, four hours a day for one week, reduced pain from 50 to 70 percent across all patients.

"Sustained Acoustic Medicine combined with 1% topical diclofenac rapidly reduced pain and improved function in patients with moderate to severe osteoarthritis-related knee pain," the researchers wrote. The clinical findings suggest that this treatment approach may be used as a conservative, non-invasive treatment option for patients with knee osteoarthritis.

In a 2018 double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study reported in the Journal of Orthopaedic Surgery and Research, 90 patients with knee osteoarthritis received four hours of sustained acoustic medicine treatment for six weeks. Patients receiving the treatment reported roughly twice as much reduction in pain and twice as much improved function as those receiving only a placebo. "Long-duration low-intensity ultrasound significantly reduced pain and improved joint function in patients with moderate to severe osteoarthritis knee pain," the authors wrote.

Treatment with the ZetrOZ SAM device cost $4,400 for the four weeks, half the cost of other ultrasound treatments, the study reported. Another study, by the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review, found SAM treatment lowers cost by $27,000 on average and reduces lost work time, getting patients back to work more quickly.

Clinical studies conducted in 2014 and 2015 had similar results. The 2015 study also found that SAM treatments reduced knee osteoarthritis pain twice as much as the placebo, while the 2014 pilot study found SAM reduced pain by 52 percent and improved mobility by 20 percent.

