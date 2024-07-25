Clinical Study Confirms BioCell Collagen® CG is Non-Comedogenic and Pore-Friendly

Researchers studied results of test panel of women and men to assess BioCell Collagen® CG for comedogenic score, adverse effects, and unexpected reactions of any kind

IRVINE, Calif., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new clinical study conducted over four weeks on a testing panel of women and men found that BioCell Collagen® (Cosmetic Grade) CG, a leading ingredient for topical cosmetic product applications, is non-comedogenic and pore-friendly for use. Available for use on the market for over a decade, BioCell Collagen® CG is supported by previous studies demonstrating its safety.

BioCell Collagen® CG is manufactured by BioCell Technology, an award-winning research and product development company that manufactures innovative, science-based ingredients with applications in dietary supplements, functional foods, and cosmetics.

"We've made a significant investment in the development of BioCell Collagen® CG and this independent third-party research validates the non-comedogenic and pore-friendly performance we have observed with this ingredient for years," said Mo Ishaq, CEO of BioCell Technology. "Scientific validation is core to our mission and what we provide to our customers as proof points for our industry-leading ingredients."

A product or ingredient that is comedogenic has the potential to cover skin in a film that may block pores and trap oil, bacteria, and dead skin cells, which can result in the formation of comedones, or clogged pores, causing what is commonly known as blackheads and whiteheads. Clogged pores can become inflamed, resulting in acne breakouts.

Advanced Science Laboratories, Inc. recruited a mixed-race panel of women and men, pre-screened them, and followed the clinical protocols for comedogenicity testing. Specific conditions were set by the laboratory, including keeping participants on their normal hygiene and cosmetics habits. Study participants were over the age of 18 and free of any dermatological and systemic disorders which could interfere with the testing and results.

Researchers tested BioCell Collagen ® CG comedogenicity with a saturated pad of BioCell Collagen ® CG test material applied and fastened to the suprascapular region of the back of every panelist.

All panelists displayed prominent follicular orifices on the suprascapular region of the back where test patches were applied.

The patch application procedure was repeated every other day with all study participants until three applications per week were secured, for a total of four weeks. All three of the patches of were removed after 48 hours of exposure.

Upon patch removal, the sites were gently cleaned and evaluated for any signs of irritation.

A series of follicular biopsies were performed following final patch removal at each test site, accomplished by means of a cyanoacrylate adhesive dispensed onto a glass slide and applied to the test area.

Follicular biopsy slides were examined under a microscope and the numbers of follicles and microcomedones were calculated for each test site.

The mean number of follicles and comedones per square centimeter were determined, and final comedogenic score was calculated at 0.07, indicating miniscule microcomedones.

Additionally, no adverse effects or unexpected reactions of any kind were observed on any of the participants throughout the study.

"Understanding comedogenicity is essential for maintaining healthy skin and preventing pore-related issues," said Douglas Jones, global sales and marketing manager, BioCell Technology. "Know what you're applying to your skin, especially if you're prone to blemishes. Check the ingredients. Product labels claiming to be non-comedogenic, oil-free, or pore-friendly are not regulated. Do your own research and look for ingredients like BioCell Collagen® CG that are independently researched and validated."

BioCell Collagen® CG (Hydrolyzed Chicken Cartilage Extract) is dissolved in purified water and preserved with citric acid and potassium sorbate. BioCell Collagen® is composed of naturally occurring hydrolyzed collagen type II peptides, chondroitin sulfate, and hyaluronic acid.

Collagen, CS, and HA are essential structural components in skin dermis and responsible for the skin's moisture, suppleness, elasticity, and beauty. These molecules degrade with age, contributing to disarray or collapse of the dermal matrix structure, resulting in dermal dehydration and, eventually, aged skin appearance.

Previous studies showed that BioCell Collagen® CG is hypoallergenic and did not have any cytotoxicity on the cells tested on human skin.

Customers seeking samples or further information about BioCell Collagen® CG may contact Douglas Jones at [email protected].

For more information, please visit BioCell Technology.

About BioCell Technology, LLC

BioCell Technology is an award-winning research, product development, branding, and marketing company that manufactures innovative, science-based ingredients that have applications in dietary supplements, functional foods, and cosmetics. The company licenses its branded ingredients to leading consumer packaged goods companies for use in their finished products. For more information, visit www.BioCellTechnology.com .

