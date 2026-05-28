Clinical Study Confirms Trace Minerals' ZeroLyte Hydrates Two Times Faster Than Water

Arizona State University research validates ZeroLyte as the first clinically studied, truly sugar-free electrolyte shown to hydrate two times faster than water

OGDEN, Utah, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trace Minerals, America's No. 1 trace mineral brand, today announced results from a clinical study conducted by the Hydration Science Lab at Arizona State University (ASU), with findings to be presented at the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) Annual Meeting, May 26–29, 2026. Led by renowned hydration researcher Stavros Kavouras, PhD, professor and director of the Hydration Science Lab, the study found that Trace Minerals' award-winning ZeroLyte hydrates two times faster than water following exercise-induced dehydration, making it the first clinically studied truly sugar-free electrolyte shown to do so.

The randomized crossover study enrolled men and women who underwent an exercise dehydration protocol before rehydrating with ZeroLyte or plain water. Researchers measured body weight restoration, urine output, skin hydration, blood markers and perceptual responses at multiple intervals over four hours.

ZeroLyte outperformed water at every post-rehydration time point, with participants producing roughly half the urine volume compared to the plain water condition, a clear indicator of improved fluid retention.

"In this study, we observed that electrolyte composition plays a critical role in post-exercise rehydration," said Stavros Kavouras, PhD, professor and director of the Hydration Science Lab at ASU. "The ZeroLyte formulation demonstrated improved fluid retention compared to water alone, which is an important factor in effective hydration."

Notably, ZeroLyte contains no sugar of any kind. While some products marketed as sugar-free may contain ingredients such as allulose, ZeroLyte's truly sugar-free formulation makes this clinical validation a meaningful distinction in the hydration category.

"This research confirms that the right electrolyte blend is the key to superior hydration," said Darrin Starkey, ND, manager of education and training at Trace Minerals. "ZeroLyte was designed to replenish what the body loses during exercise, and now we have evidence that the first clinically studied, truly sugar-free electrolyte drink can restore body fluids two times faster than water."

Trace Minerals will present the full study findings at the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) Annual Meeting, May 26–29, 2026. Visit booth #331.

About ZeroLyte

ZeroLyte is Trace Minerals' premium electrolyte drink mix formulated to replenish essential minerals lost through sweat. Powered by ancient sea salt, coconut water, potassium, magnesium and Trace Minerals' signature full-spectrum ionic trace mineral complex sourced from Utah's Great Salt Lake, ZeroLyte supports:

Effective hydration and body fluid regulation

Proper nerve and muscle function

Replenishment of electrolytes lost through exercise and daily activities

For more information, visit traceminerals.com and follow Trace Minerals on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube.

About Trace Minerals

For more than 50 years, Trace Minerals has been committed to helping people remineralize their bodies, achieving and maintaining the ideal level of trace minerals to live better every single day. Trace Minerals is America's number one selling trace mineral and liquid magnesium brand according to SPINS® and is the exclusive provider of ConcenTrace® Trace Mineral Drops, a concentrated seawater complex that contains a precisely proportioned full spectrum of trace minerals and elements.

ConcenTrace® is the basis for all products in the company's branded line, which is backed by a "Feel the Difference or Your Money Back" guarantee. Trace Minerals has been GMP-certified since 2004, is a registered member of the Global Retailer & Manufacturer Alliance and is certified by UL® Registrar LLC under the standard ANSI 455-2 Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs) for Dietary Supplements.

SOURCE Trace