Clinical Study Demonstrates Equally Impressive Outcomes for Any Condition of Glenoid Using The Arthrosurface OVO® with Inlay Glenoid Total Shoulder

"Our initial results show that nonspherical HH [humeral head] resurfacing, combined with inlay glenoid replacement, is a viable outpatient technique for GH arthritis across patients with concentric and eccentric glenoid morphology," the study states. "Results showed no significant differences in patient-reported outcomes including pain relief, function and satisfaction, comparing preoperative concentric with nonconcentric glenoid morphology. We found a significant improvement in range of motion that was consistent across glenoid stages."

The study, conducted by the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, involved a retrospective case series including 31 shoulders in 29 patients, with an average age of 58.5 years old. Osteoarthritis (OA) of the GH joint can be a disabling condition resulting in pain and loss of function. According to the Arthritis Foundation, it is estimated that nearly 1 in 3 people over the age of 60 have shoulder OA to some degree. Positive outcomes of the study included significant improvement in Penn Shoulder Score, improved range of motion when compared to traditional stemmed total shoulder arthroplasty (TSA) in conventional and reverse configurations, patient pain relief and functional results for both eccentric and concentric glenoids.

"This truly is a revolutionary stemless total shoulder, which combines the concept of anatomic restoration with an aspherical head design that more closely replicates the normal patient anatomy," said Dr. Anthony Miniaci, MD of the Cleveland Clinic. "This combination of an aspherical head and inlay glenoid has shown to be effective in not only active and younger patients but in those with glenohumeral arthritis, even in the face of posterior subluxation and bone erosion."

The study, "Total shoulder arthroplasty with nonspherical humeral head and inlay glenoid replacement: clinical results comparing concentric and nonconcentric glenoid stages in primary shoulder arthritis," can be viewed here.

About Arthrosurface®, Inc.

Arthrosurface®, Inc. is a global leader in joint preservation technology, manufacturing less invasive joint replacements that are clinically proven to help patients stay active by increasing range of motion and reducing pain. The company's product portfolio features more than 150 different surface implant curvatures for the knee, shoulder, hip, ankle, wrist and toe that are designed to treat upper and lower extremity orthopedic conditions caused by trauma, injury and arthritic disease. More than 100,000 patients have been treated with Arthrosurface implants since the company was founded in 2002. Arthrosurface markets and distributes its products in the United States and around the world, with more than 5,000 surgeons currently using Arthrosurface products in more than 25 countries. For more information, please visit our website at www.arthrosurface.com.

SOURCE Arthrosurface, Inc.

