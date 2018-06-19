Clinical Study Featuring Pursuit Vascular ClearGuard® HD Antimicrobial Barrier Caps Receives Prestigious Editors' Choice Award

AJKD received over 1000 Original Investigation submissions in 2017. After careful vetting by the AJKD editorial team, the article, Dialysis Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections: A Cluster-Randomized Trial of the ClearGuard HD Antimicrobial Barrier Cap, Hymes et al., was chosen for this award because of the significance of the findings to the nephrology field.

The study was conducted by Frenova® Renal Research, a division of Fresenius Medical Care North America, and compared the use of ClearGuard HD caps vs. standard caps in hemodialysis patients with central venous catheters (CVCs). The primary endpoint was positive blood cultures as an indicator of bloodstream infections (BSIs). BSI is the leading cause of hospitalizations and the second leading cause of death in these patients, and catheters cause 70% of BSIs. The ClearGuard HD cap is the first and only device cleared for sale in the U.S. that kills infection-causing bacteria inside a CVC hub. The study demonstrated the superiority of ClearGuard HD caps to standard caps in hemodialysis patients.

"This award recognizes the crucial role that ClearGuard HD caps play in tackling the challenging and devastating complications of bloodstream infections in these patients," said Doug Killion, President and CEO of Pursuit Vascular. "It's an honor to receive such a distinction from the AJKD Editorial team."

About the ClearGuard HD Antimicrobial Barrier Cap

The ClearGuard HD Antimicrobial Barrier Cap is the first and only device cleared for sale in the U.S. that kills infection-causing bacteria inside a long-term hemodialysis catheter hub. The caps are simple to use and clinically shown to reduce central line-associated bloodstream infection. This simple, yet revolutionary single-use device is protected by 7 issued U.S. patents, and several other U.S. patents pending. Foreign patents issued and pending. For more information, visit www.clearguardhd.com

About Pursuit Vascular

Headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota, Pursuit Vascular, Inc. (www.pursuitvascular.com) is developing a family of innovative products designed to protect patients from acquiring life-threatening infections associated with long-term catheter and port use, while reducing the costs of health care.

