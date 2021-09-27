Clinical Study Shows Gummy Containing Plant Sterols Significantly Lowers Cholesterol

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Piper Biosciences (www.piperbio.com), a privately held nutrition company focused on improving the lives of patients with chronic medical conditions, today announces clinical data demonstrating the efficacy of its Cholesterol Wellness Gummies containing plant sterols in lowering cholesterol. Stanford University researchers presented study results at the National Lipid Association Scientific Sessions held in Orlando, Florida on Sept. 26, 2021. The award-winning abstract, Phytosterol Therapy Effectively Reduces LDL-C in Middle-Aged, Borderline Risk South Asians was presented by Principal Investigator Rajesh Dash, MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Cardiology and Director of Stanford's South Asian Translational Heart Initiative (SSATHI) and colleagues.

Piper Biosciences Cholesterol Wellness Gummies Containing Plant Sterols

The study demonstrated the novel plant sterol gummy reduced low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol in South Asians with high cholesterol. The investigators noted that South Asians have higher risk for cardiometabolic disease and are 4x more likely than Caucasians to experience cardiovascular events. The study enrolled 50 South Asians at Stanford University's cardiology clinic and included those who did not qualify for or refused prescription medication such as statins.

Subjects who completed the three month study showed a statistically significant (p=0.03) reduction in LDL-C cholesterol of 5.8%. Over 90% of subjects who completed the study survey indicated interest in using the gummies longer term if recommended by their physician. The investigators concluded that plant sterol supplementation is effective in lowering LDL-C levels in middle-aged South Asians with underestimated cardiovascular risk. The study is the first demonstration of plant sterol effectiveness in the highest risk coronary disease population globally.

"This is an important contribution to our understanding of using plant sterol dietary supplements to reduce cholesterol levels in borderline-high risk patients, including those who are not taking prescription medications such as statins," said Dr. Rajesh Dash of Stanford University.

About Cholesterol Wellness Gummies:

Piper Biosciences' Cholesterol Wellness Gummies are a non-prescription dietary supplement containing plant sterols, an ingredient that is scientifically proven to lower cholesterol. Plant sterols are present in fruits, vegetables, nuts and legumes. Since it is difficult to consume the recommended 2 grams of plant sterols daily solely through food, numerous medical societies recommend plant sterol supplementation. According to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA): Foods containing at least 0.65 g per serving of plant sterol esters, eaten twice a day with meals for a daily total intake of at least 1.3 g, as part of a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol, may reduce the risk of heart disease. A serving of Cholesterol Wellness Gummies supplies 1.14 g of plant sterol esters.

About Piper Biosciences:

Piper Biosciences is a private nutrition company focused on transforming the management of chronic conditions through lifestyle modification. Through innovative formulations, clinical evidence and a focus on patients, Piper Biosciences seeks to deliver novel products that meet the unmet needs of physicians and patients. For more information, visit piperbio.com.

Contact:

Rajiv Doshi, Piper Biosciences

888-807-4737

[email protected]



SOURCE Piper Biosciences