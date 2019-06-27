Clinical Study Shows Natural Pain Reliever Keriflex™ Improves Overall Joint Health by 35% and Reduces Chronic Knee, Neck and Lower Back Pain

CAHS examined the impact of Wellin's patented, lactose-free milk protein concentrate Keriflex™ on chronic joint discomfort and physical function. CAHS facilitated a randomized, double blind, placebo controlled clinical trial with non-osteoarthritic men and women between the ages of 35 to 70 years. Compared to placebo, clinicians reported that participants who were administered 4g daily doses of Keriflex™ for a period of eight weeks "yielded improvements in joint health and stability, discomfort and pain."

Keriflex™ is a natural anti-inflammatory agent sourced from the milk of grass-fed dairy cows in the Kerikeri region of New Zealand. Unlike prescription drugs, Keriflex™ manages chronic pain without side effects or artificial ingredients and it's "generally recognized as safe" (GRAS) by standards set forth by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

"Consumers are highly selective when it comes to choosing a long-term solution for their pain management," said Joseph Whelihan, president of Wellin. "We worked diligently with our scientists to perfect and formulate this safe, all-natural pain relief product, which is now clinically shown to improve your overall physical function by 37% after a two week load time," Whelihan added.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, chronic pain is one of the most common reasons adults seek medical care and affects an estimated 20% of American adults. It has been linked to restrictions in mobility and daily activities, dependence on opioids, anxiety and depression, and reduced quality of life.

Before and after the clinical trial, participants were given the Western Ontario and McMaster Universities Osteoarthritis Index (WOMAC) to evaluate their pain, stiffness, and physical functioning of the joints. "We observed significant improvement with all four WOMAC scores (pain, stiffness, activity and total) from baseline to conclusion compared to placebo, Whelihan noted."

The full CAHS clinical study was published at Nutrients magazine and available at https://www.wellininc.com/clinical-trials. Keriflex™ is for sale directly online at www.WellinInc.com/Shop for $24.99 per 150 capsules.

About Wellin Inc.

Wellin is consumer healthcare company dedicated to developing all-natural products that reduce and eliminate chronic pain. The company's patented and proprietary ingredient Keriflex™ is clinically shown as a safe and effective long-term solution for managing pain without side effects. Wellin products are rigorously tested to meet FDA standards and contain no artificial ingredients.

1 These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE Wellin Inc.

Related Links

https://www.wellininc.com

