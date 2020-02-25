LANDING, New Jersey, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Results of a new clinical study show that Bergacyn®, a patented, clean-label botanical extract blend for digestive and metabolic support, has beneficial effects in reducing liver steatosis (excessive fat in the liver), inflammation, and oxidative stress in type 2 diabetes.[1] Bergacyn is marketed in the US by DolCas Biotech, LLC.

Clinical Study Supports Bergacyn® for Liver and Vascular Health

Results of the 16 week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study, conducted by Musolino, Gliozzi, Bombardelli, et alia, were published in February in The Journal of Traditional and Complementary Medicine. For the study, 80 subjects were divided into four treatment subgroups: placebo; 600mg Bergacyn, 600 mg of a stand-alone bergamot extract blend, and an equivalently dosed cynara extract blend. The trial resulted in statistically significant changes of all tested non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD)-related parameters for the Bergacyn group, as compared to placebo (p<0.05).

Using the objective biopsy-correlated hepatorenal index (HRI) parameter, liver fat accumulation regressed two levels – from severe to mild – in the Bergacyn group as compared to placebo (p<0.05),. Bergacyn differentiated itself from the other interventions by more substantially reducing both AST (aspartate aminotransferase) and ALT (alanine aminotransferase), liver damage enzymes that define the more destructives stages of NAFLD. ALT and AST levels were reduced by approximately 15 and 18 points, respectively, (p<0.05) in the Bergacyn group, versus a 10-point average reduction in the stand alone groups (with no changes in the placebo group). The Bergacyn group also recorded the greatest quantitative increase in antioxidation and fibrosis intervention (via reduced scar tissue mediators) and anti-inflammatory action (via reduced TNF-α), (p<0.001).

The significantly improved biomarkers were the suggested mechanism in additionally improving endothelial function in the Bergacyn group (p<0.05). Conclusively, the array of beneficial changes reported in the study, provides evidence of Bergacyn's multi-angled approach in supporting NAFLD-complicated diabetes subjects.

Steatosis is now epidemic, affecting about 25% of people globally, having doubled every two decades since 1988.[2] Paralleling the obesity epidemic, NAFLD is projected to cost Americans more than $1 trillion dollars[3] over the next 10 years and result in rising cases of advanced cardiovascular disease and liver failure.

Bergacyn is the first, solvent- and excipient-free extract to exhibit proven liver-support in steatosis. The condition, attributed to poor lifestyle choices, is metabolically active, setting the stage for chronic health concerns to develop or for existing ones to worsen.

"Bergacyn's unique blending of a high-polyphenol extract of bergamot and a high-sesquiterpene extract of artichoke leaf showed a novel synergistic benefit that was more than additive, when compared to stand-alone, single doses of bergamot or cynara extract," explains Dr. Shavon Jackson-Michel, director of medical and scientific affairs for DolCas. "The potentizing action as a function of the patented process used enhances Bergacyn's bioactivity." The novel nutraceutical, introduced in the US by DolCas last fall, presents with a 17% flavonone polyphenol and 5% cynaropicrin content when blended in process with micronized bergamot pulp fibers.

A second, soon-to-be-published study substantiating Bergacyn's targeting of steatosis in obesity-driven Metabolic Syndrome is currently in review.

References

Musolino V, Gliozzi M, Bombardelli E, et al. The synergistic effect of Citrus bergamia and Cynara cardunculus extracts on vascular inflammation and oxidative stress in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Journal of Traditional and Complementary Medicine. 2020 Feb 8 . https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jtcme.2020.02.004

Iqbal U, Perumpail BJ, Akhtar D, Kim D, Ahmed A. The Epidemiology, Risk Profiling and Diagnostic Challenges of Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease. Medicines ( Basel ). 2019;6(1):41. Published 2019 Mar 18. doi:10.3390/medicines6010041

Fuchs M. Managing the Silent Epidemic of Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver disease. Fed Pract. 2019 Jan; 36(1):12-13

