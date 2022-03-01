Clinical Study using QuantaFlo® published in Peer-Reviewed Journal of Vascular Surgery

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Semler Scientific, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMLR), a company that provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers, today announced a study was published on-line as a pre-proof in the peer-reviewed Journal of Vascular Surgery with data collected using QuantaFlo® under real-world conditions.

The article, "The Nevada Peripheral Artery Disease Screening Effort in a Medicare Advantage Population and Subsequent Mortality and Major Adverse Cardiovascular Event Riski," may be accessed through this link: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jvs.2022.01.134.

The study analyzed screening tests using QuantaFlo® for undetected and asymptomatic peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in a Medicare Advantage population with three-year follow up. In this study, 13,971 patients were tested and 31.6% had a positive result for PAD. The large metropolitan area was characterized by concentrations of atherosclerotic risk factors along with a more vulnerable socio-economic risk profile. The risk associated with detecting PAD was substantial with a 60-70% increased risk of all-cause mortality or morbidity at one year and a 40-50% increased risk of all-cause mortality or morbidity at three years. The association of risk at three years was not modified following multivariable adjustment (p <.001).

The study's take home message: "A positive screening result of previously undetected lower extremity PAD was independently associated with short-term and long-term increased risks for mortality and major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) in individuals aged 65 years and older living in a large, metropolitan area."

The authors stated that these findings in a Medicare Advantage population prospectively screened for previously undetected PAD, a positive PAD screen was significantly associated with subsequent excess mortality and MACE risk, underscoring the potential for PAD risk management at the population level.

"We believe this study supports the use of QuantaFlo® and the benefits that early screening for PAD brings patients and the health providers that care for them," said Doug Murphy-Chutorian, M.D., chief executive officer of Semler Scientific. "The study may drive further adoption of QuantaFlo® by existing and new customers."

About Semler Scientific, Inc.:

Semler Scientific, Inc. is a company that provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers. Semler Scientific's mission is to develop, manufacture and market innovative products and services that assist its customers in evaluating and treating chronic diseases. Semler Scientific's patented and U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, cleared product QuantaFlo®, is a rapid point-of-care test that measures arterial blood flow in the extremities to aid in the diagnosis of peripheral arterial disease. QuantaFlo® is used by Semler Scientific's customers to more comprehensively evaluate their patients for risk of heart attacks and strokes. Semler Scientific believes it is positioned to provide valuable information to its insurance company and physician customers, which in turn permits them to better guide patient care. Additional information about Semler Scientific can be found at www.semlerscientific.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements. Such statements can be identified by, among other things, the use of forward-looking language such as the words "may," "will," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "would," "could" or words with similar meaning or the negatives of these terms or by the discussion of strategy or intentions. The forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding the potential effect on Semler Scientific's sales of the conclusions in a recent peer-reviewed study and further adoption of QuantaFlo®. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause Semler Scientific's actual results to differ materially from those discussed here, such as whether or not insurance plans and other customers will continue to license its cardiovascular testing products, as well as uncertainty created by the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, including the new Omicron variant and any new variants, along with those risk factors detailed in Semler Scientific's SEC filings. These forward-looking statements involve assumptions, estimates, and uncertainties that reflect current internal projections, expectations or beliefs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements and the risk factors described above. Furthermore, all such statements are made as of the date of this release and Semler Scientific assumes no obligation to update or revise these statements unless otherwise required by law.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Susan A. Noonan

S.A. Noonan Communications

[email protected]

917 513 5303

i Smolderen KG, Heath K, Scherr T, Bauzon SR, Howell AN, Mena-Hurtado

C, The Nevada Peripheral Artery Disease Screening Effort in a Medicare Advantage Population and Subsequent Mortality and Major Adverse Cardiovascular Event Risk, Journal of Vascular Surgery (2022), doi: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jvs.2022.01.134.

SOURCE Semler Scientific, Inc.