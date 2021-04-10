Clinical Trail Management System (CTMS) Market 2021-2025: Industry COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Market Opportunities, & Forecast | Technavio

Download Free Sample Report in Seconds

The rise in clinical trials for drugs, increased adoption of CTMS and increasing healthcare expenditure are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as rising cost of clinical trials, complex regulatory procedures and recruitment and retention of patients for clinical trials will hamper the market growth.

Clinical Trail Management System (CTMS) Market: End-user Landscape

Based on the end-user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Clinical Trail Management System (CTMS) Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 44% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The US and Canada are the key markets for clinical trail management system (CTMS) in North America. The ease of the regulatory process, a high number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and CROs in the region, and considerable investments in clinical trial research will facilitate the clinical trail management system (CTMS) market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Companies Covered:

ArisGlobal LLC

BioClinica Inc.

Bio-Optronics Inc.

Dassault Systemes SE

DATATRAK International Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Medpace Holdings Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Parexel International Corp.

Veeva Systems Inc.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Force Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

CROs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

