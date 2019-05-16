HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital age is home to new and exciting technology permeating every industry in the world. From retail to service, every corner of the economy has been impacted by technology, the healthcare industry included. So what's one of the latest developments in healthcare? The virtual clinical trial. Clinical Trial advertising company, Clinical Trial Media, discusses the uprise of virtual clinical trials below, along with its effects on the clinical trial as we know it. Read on for more information.

What exactly is a virtual clinical trial? Sometimes also called a "site less" clinical trial, a virtual clinical trial has patients and trial coordinators connect through online video calls and transmit data through specialized wearable data collection devices. There is no physical trial site, as all clinical trial communication takes place through digital platforms. They are, essentially, a clinical study traversed entirely or partially through virtual means, most often through video calls, data-trackers, and other online platforms.

What are the benefits of a virtual clinical trial? If there is virtually no need for patient and clinical trial conductors to physically meet, the pool of potential trial patients opens up significantly, expanding into previously unattainable geographic regions and reaching underprivileged or differently abled populations who would traditionally be unable to travel to a clinical trial site. These factors increase the size and diversity of the potential patient pool, allowing for faster recruitment efforts to take place and more accurate data to be gathered during the clinical trial.

How can I begin implementing virtual clinical trials? Before jumping straight into a fully virtual clinical trial run, it's best to experiment with adding virtual aspects to traditional clinical studies first to grasp the kinds of tools and software needed to conduct a successful virtual clinical trial. Clinical trial researchers need to become comfortable with video conferencing tools and behavior, learn how to utilize and manage data storage software, and understand how to navigate any technical troubles they may encounter. Once clinical trial workers are up to speed on these virtual tools, they can start being implemented into studies, and then transition into fully virtual clinical trials once their efficiency has been maximized.

When can I use a hybrid clinical trial? Depending on the clinical trial, some research may not be fit for fully virtual implementation. If this is the case, using a hybrid approach can be a great compromise for clinical researchers who want to take advantage of virtual technologies while still performing some traditional factors of clinical trials. These are called hybrid clinical trials, incorporating virtual aspects into traditional trials for the best and most efficient results. These are especially useful in trials that require some sort of physical meeting between researchers and patients, but the meeting may not be required regularly.

There are many benefits that come out of virtual clinical trials. See what incorporating them into your research can do for you today.

