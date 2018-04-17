Clinical Trial Begins For Promising New Post-Menopausal Therapy Treating Vasomotor Symptoms

FP-101 is an orally dosed, non-hormonal, non-herbal, non-antidepressant formulation of a compound that has known mechanisms of action, is already FDA-approved for another undisclosed indication, and has a long history of safe use. In preliminary studies, Fervent's FP-101 was shown to be potentially effective in treating vasomotor symptoms.

"We believe FP-101 has the potential to bring relief to millions of women suffering from hot flashes, night sweats and insomnia associated with menopause," said George Royster, founder, president and chief executive officer of Fervent. "We believe that this clinical trial will ultimately result in women everywhere having access to a menopausal treatment that's quite effective and, most importantly, safe."

Other FDA-approved treatments of symptoms in post-menopausal women involve estrogen hormone replacement therapy, which carries an increased risk of heart disease, breast cancer, deep vein thrombosis, stroke and gall bladder disease.

Participants in the clinical trial will take FP-101 or a placebo for eight weeks. They will keep a patient diary of the frequency and duration of their vasomotor symptoms during this time, as well as have lab work done at their designated clinical site. All participants will have been screened by physicians and will be provided with medical consultations throughout and following the trial. There are twelve participating clinical sites in states including Tennessee, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

"We're confident that the patients in this trial will be astonished at just how effective FP-101 is at treating their vasomotor symptoms," Royster added. "We are extremely excited about the hope that this product offers women suffering from hot flashes, night sweats and insomnia. If the results we saw in preliminary studies are replicated in the trial, FP-101 is going to have a tremendous effect on the lives of menopausal women everywhere."

When asked about the next steps following the much-anticipated successful outcome from the clinical trial, Royster replied, "Fervent will be considering various options to sell or either out-license the asset to a very capable partner."

Fervent Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage drug development company founded in North Carolina in 2011. It is focused on developing therapies targeting unmet medical needs in women's health. Learn more at http://www.ferventpharma.com

