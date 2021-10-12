Clinical Trial Biorepository & Archiving Solutions Market Size Worth $6.0 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global clinical trial biorepository and archiving solutions market size is expected to reach USD 6.0 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2028. This is largely due to the increasing importance of biological sample management in clinical trials and the desire to streamline the collection and reporting of data.

Key Insights & Findings:

By service, biorepository services dominated the market with a revenue share of 67.2% in 2020. This can be attributed to the rise in R&D of advanced therapies such as personalized medicine and the requirement of high-quality biorepository practices for the collection, processing, testing, and storage of samples

In terms of phase, the phase III segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 52.1% in 2020

Based on product, clinical products held the largest share of 63.1% in 2020. This can be attributed to the fact that most clinical trial protocols depend largely on the analysis of biological specimens to meet the study endpoints

Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate of 15.3% over the forecast period. The shift of clinical trial sites from Western regions, such as Europe and North America , to Asia Pacific is a major driver for the regional market

Read 100 page market research report, "Clinical Trial Biorepository & Archiving Solutions Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Service (Biorepository Services, Archiving Solution Services), By Product (Clinical, Preclinical), By Phase, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

Biorepositories have entered the Big Data era, which requires new IT technologies, artificial intelligence (AI) techniques, and machine learning and deep learning tools and algorithms. These features help to the paradigm shift toward data-driven science by higher-quality biobanking data. Cloud storage and other new data storage technologies help to solve the problem of limited local storage capacity.

New IT solutions such as the sample/data negotiator and locator, which are part of the BBMRI-ERIC infrastructure, make it easier to discover samples and data that meet specific criteria. This new level of biobanking activity contributes to basic research, translational research, and therapy of a wide range of human disorders, including cancer, CVD rare diseases, diabetes, and neurodegenerative diseases.

Besides, the COVID-19 pandemic has created opportunities for local players. To enhance their foothold in the market, key companies are adopting various plans and policies to gain a greater market share. The important step that key players can incorporate is to partner with relevant third-party vendors. It can be achieved by proper communication and adjustments in the frequency and volume of clinical trial biorepository and archiving solutions.

Grand View Research has segmented the global clinical trial biorepository and archiving solutions market based on service, product, phase, and region:

Clinical Trial Biorepository & Archiving Solutions Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Biorepository Services



Warehousing & Storage





Transportation





Sample Processing





Others



Archiving Solution Services



Database Indexing and Management





Scanning & Destruction

Clinical Trial Biorepository & Archiving Solutions Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Preclinical Products



Clinical Products



Human Tissue





Organs





Stem Cells





Other Biospecimens

Clinical Trial Biorepository & Archiving Solutions Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Phase I



Phase II



Phase III



Phase IV

Clinical Trial Biorepository & Archiving Solutions Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Australia





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Clinical Trial Biorepository & Archiving Solutions Market

Brooks Life Science

Patheon

Precision for Medicine, Inc.

Medpace

LabCorp Drug Development

ATCC

Q2 Solutions

Labconnect

Charles River Laboratories

Cell&Co

