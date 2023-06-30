Clinical Trial Data of Novel Metabolic Mechanism in Migraine: CER-0001, a Ketogenic Investigational Agent

A poster showcasing data from the RELIEF study of CER-0001 (tricaprilin), being investigated for the preventive treatment of migraine, was presented at the 65th Annual Society Meeting of the American Headache Society

Data from the pilot study, showed a positive efficacy signal and supports advancement of CER-0001 into pivotal studies

The poster was presented by Cerecin's Chief Medical Officer, Dr Marc Cantillon

DENVER and SINGAPORE, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerecin Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company at the forefront of developing innovative neurotherapeutics, presented encouraging findings from a recent study on CER-0001 (tricaprilin), an investigational ketogenic agent, indicating that certain individuals suffering from migraines may experience benefit. The data will be used to inform future studies. The study's findings were highlighted in a poster presentation at the 65th Annual Society Meeting of the American Headache Society, held in Austin, Texas from June 15-18, 2023. The poster was presented by Cerecin's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Marc Cantillon. The poster was entitled, Metabolic Mechanism in Migraine: Tricaprilin, a Ketogenic Agent.

The RELIEF study was a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, 3-month study of up to 60 g/day tricaprilin. The primary endpoint was the change from baseline in the number of migraine headache days (MHDs) during month three. Eligible participants had 4-24 MHDs in the baseline period. The study was registered on clinicaltrials.gov (NCT04437199). The primary endpoint was not met due to lack of statistical power, however, an efficacy signal was noted in sensitivity analyses. Some patients opted to enter the CER-0001 Compassionate Access Program which provides continued access to CER-0001 (tricaprilin) for up to one year after completion of the clinical study.

Given that metabolic factors have been implicated in migraine etiology, the induction of ketosis via ketogenic drugs like tricaprilin could potentially offer an innovative approach to managing this condition. Professor Mark Bloch, Associate Professor at University of New South Wales, Sydney and RELIEF study investigator commented, "It is important that the headache field is aware of development of novel mechanism drugs, such as tricaprilin. This metabolism-based option is promising and should continue in development as a possible future treatment option."

The RELIEF study's preliminary findings support the further study of the investigational drug tricaprilin as a preventive treatment for migraines and affirm Cerecin's commitment to exploring cutting-edge therapeutics in the field of neurology.

About Migraine:

Migraine is the most prevalent neurological condition in the world and the World Health Organization classifies migraine as one of the 10 most disabling medical illnesses. Globally, hundreds of millions of people suffer from migraine. Migraine is characterized by debilitating headaches that last four to 72 hours and can be associated with nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to sound (phonophobia) and light (photophobia).

About Cerecin:

Cerecin is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing drugs that target the metabolic bases of central nervous system diseases. Cerecin is supported by two multinational partners, Nestlé S.A. (NSRGY) and Wilmar International Limited (SGX: F34), as well as a syndicate of leading institutional investors. By bringing together the deep expertise of its leadership team, Cerecin is becoming a global leader in bioenergetics and neurometabolism.

About CER-0001 (tricaprilin):

CER-0001 (tricaprilin) is an investigational drug being developed by Cerecin for various neurological indications, including Alzheimer's disease, migraine, and rare epilepsies. CER-0001 is a ketogenic compound and is intended to leverage the numerous activities and benefits of ketone bodies.

