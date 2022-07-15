Clinical Trial Equipment & Ancillary Solutions Market Report 2022-2030: Featuring Key Players Ancillare, Imperial, Thermo Fisher Scientific & Others

DUBLIN, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Trial Equipment & Ancillary Solutions Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Sourcing, Supply/Logistics), by Phase (Phase I, II, III, IV), by Region (APAC, North America), and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global clinical trial equipment & ancillary solutions market is expected to reach USD 5.09 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period. The growing pharmaceutical and medical sectors, globalization of clinical trials, and rising R&D expenditure are the factors driving the market.

The clinical trial procedure has evolved considerably in recent years. Complex clinical studies are creating new problems throughout the healthcare supply chain. Modern studies frequently involve huge numbers of patients and patient subgroups, as well as numerous nations and research sites.

As a result, the number of challenges that supply chain managers confront while working with clinical trial equipment & ancillaries has increased. Renting medical equipment relieves the burden of storage, retrieval, and disposal. Another important decision-making reason is that renting equipment reduces significant upfront expenses and large investments required to furnish licensed clinical trial locations.

Clinical Trial Equipment & Ancillary Solutions Market Report Highlights

The supply/logistics product segment dominated the market with a revenue share of more than 38% in 2021 due to the high number of clinical trials globally, which resulted in increased demand for efficient logistics services.

The phase III segment accounted for the maximum revenue share of 53.9% in the global market in 2021. Phase III studies are the most effective approach to discovering a new treatment standard.

North America led the global market in 2021 and is expected to remain dominant even during the forecast years due to a rise in the number of CRO and pharmaceutical & medical companies in the region.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the registered fastest-growing CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period as it is becoming an increasingly significant site for clinical trial investigations.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Clinical Trial Equipment & Ancillary Solutions Market: Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.1 Evolving Clinical Trials Needs

3.3.1.2 Rising Investment In R&D

3.3.1.3 Growing Pharmaceutical & Medical Devices Industry

3.3.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.2.1 Rising Cost Of Clinical Trials



Chapter 4 Clinical Trial Equipment & Ancillary Solutions Market: Product Segment Analysis



Chapter 5 Clinical Trial Equipment & Ancillary Solutions Market: Phaseanalysis



Chapter 6 Clinical Trial Equipment & Ancillary Solutions Market: Regional Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Ancillare Lp

Imperial Crs

Woodley Equipment Company Ltd

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Ppd, Inc

Parexel International Corporation

Medicapital Rent (Emsere)

Quipment Sas

Irm

Marken a Ups Company

Myonex

Yourway

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/db1m9a

