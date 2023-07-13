Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Market to grow at a CAGR of 12.81% from 2022 to 2027|Dassault Systemes SE DATATRAK International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., and more to emerge as key players -Technavio

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The clinical trial management system (CTMS) market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,449.16 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 12.81%, according to Technavio. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including ArisGlobal LLC, research technology, GmbH Advarra Inc., Dassault Systemes SE DATATRAK International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Medpace Holdings Inc., Oracle Corp., Parexel International Corp., Veeva Systems Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, DSG Inc., MasterControl Inc., Wipro Ltd. MedNet, Medfiles USA, Crucial Data Solutions Inc., Ennov SAS, RealTime Software Solutions LLC, PHARMASEAL, among others. Download a Sample Report Now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Market

Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Market Insights -

Vendors: 15+, Including ArisGlobal LLC, research technology, GmbH Advarra Inc., Dassault Systemes SE DATATRAK International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Medpace Holdings Inc., Oracle Corp., Parexel International Corp., Veeva Systems Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, DSG Inc., MasterControl Inc., Wipro Ltd. MedNet, Medfiles USA, Crucial Data Solutions Inc., Ennov SAS, RealTime Software Solutions LLC, PHARMASEAL, among others.

: 15+, Including ArisGlobal LLC, research technology, GmbH Advarra Inc., Dassault Systemes SE DATATRAK International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Medpace Holdings Inc., Oracle Corp., Parexel International Corp., Veeva Systems Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, DSG Inc., MasterControl Inc., Wipro Ltd. MedNet, Medfiles , Crucial Data Solutions Inc., Ennov SAS, RealTime Software Solutions LLC, PHARMASEAL, among others. Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Deployment (On-premise and Cloud), End-user (Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, CROs, and Others), and Geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW))

To understand more about the clinical trial management system market, request a sample report

Major Drivers - Rising healthcare expenditure is a key factor fuelling the market growth. There is a significant increase in healthcare expenditure due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases as well as increasing disposable income. CTMS is mainly utilized by doctors for the effective management of highly critical clinical trials. Furthermore, factors such as rising awareness of the importance of early diagnosis as well as the high risks of negligence in seeking proper medical help are increasing the focus on health consciousness, which, in turn, is fuelling health expenditure. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Trends- Integration of CTMS with other systems is a primary trend in the market.

Key Challenges - The increasing cost of clinical trials can hinder market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a free sample report!

The clinical trial management system (CTMS) market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the clinical trial management system (CTMS) market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the clinical trial management system (CTMS) market size and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the clinical trial management system (CTMS) market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of the World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of the World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of clinical trial management system (CTMS) market vendors

Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.81% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1449.16 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.06 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ArisGlobal LLC, eResearchTechnology GmbH, Advarra Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, DATATRAK International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Medpace Holdings Inc., Oracle Corp., Parexel International Corp., Veeva Systems Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, DSG Inc., MasterControl Inc., Wipro Ltd., MedNet, Medfiles USA, Crucial Data Solutions Inc., Ennov SAS, RealTime Software Solutions LLC, and PHARMASEAL Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global clinical trail management system (CTMS) market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global clinical trail management system (CTMS) market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

6.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 CROs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on CROs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on CROs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on CROs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on CROs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Advarra Inc.

Exhibit 108: Advarra Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Advarra Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Advarra Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 ArisGlobal LLC

Exhibit 111: ArisGlobal LLC - Overview



Exhibit 112: ArisGlobal LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: ArisGlobal LLC - Key offerings

12.5 Dassault Systemes SE

Exhibit 114: Dassault Systemes SE - Overview



Exhibit 115: Dassault Systemes SE - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Dassault Systemes SE - Key news



Exhibit 117: Dassault Systemes SE - Key offerings

12.6 DATATRAK International Inc.

Exhibit 118: DATATRAK International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: DATATRAK International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: DATATRAK International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 121: DATATRAK International Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 DSG Inc.

Exhibit 122: DSG Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: DSG Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: DSG Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 eResearchTechnology GmbH

Exhibit 125: eResearchTechnology GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 126: eResearchTechnology GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: eResearchTechnology GmbH - Key offerings

12.9 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 128: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 129: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

Exhibit 132: Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings - Overview



Exhibit 133: Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings - Key news



Exhibit 135: Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings - Segment focus

12.11 MasterControl Inc.

Exhibit 137: MasterControl Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: MasterControl Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: MasterControl Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 MedNet

Exhibit 140: MedNet - Overview



Exhibit 141: MedNet - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: MedNet - Key offerings

12.13 Medpace Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 143: Medpace Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Medpace Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Medpace Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 146: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 149: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 Parexel International Corp.

Exhibit 151: Parexel International Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Parexel International Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Parexel International Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 154: Parexel International Corp. - Key offerings

12.16 Veeva Systems Inc.

Exhibit 155: Veeva Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Veeva Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Veeva Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Veeva Systems Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Wipro Ltd.

Exhibit 159: Wipro Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Wipro Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Wipro Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 162: Wipro Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Wipro Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 164: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 165: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 166: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 167: Research methodology



Exhibit 168: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 169: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 170: List of abbreviations

